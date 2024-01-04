APPOINTMENT OF THE PRIME MINISTER – The ball is in the hands of President Rajoelina

Andry Rajoelina choose the future Prime Minister among the names proposed by the deputies

The appointment of the Prime Minister cannot be delayed any longer. Finally, IRD deputies proposed four names for the post of head of government.

Following the decision rendered by the High Constitutional Court No. 08-HCC/AR on December 1, 2023, formalizing the results of the first round of the presidential election, President Andry Rajoelina took the oath during the solemn inauguration ceremony which was held on December 16, 2023. Shortly after, at the end of the Council of Ministers on December 20, 2023, Prime Minister Christian Ntsay submitted the resignation of his government to the elected head of state. He undertook, during this same Council, to manage current affairs until the formation of a new government.

Eager to begin his presidential duties as quickly as possible, while respecting the two-headed nature of the executive power, President Andry Rajoelina expressed a keen interest in quickly appointing his Prime Minister responsible for leading the general policy of the State. This process is part of a strict legal framework, President Rajoelina complies with article 54 paragraph first of the Constitution, which provides that “the President of the Republic appoints the Prime Minister, presented by the party or group of parties majority in the National Assembly.

Waiting

The deputies from the presidential majority met to draw up a list of contenders for the Prime Minister’s office. Among the many names mentioned, only a few were retained. This final list includes Christian Ntsay (Prime Minister), Marie Michelle Sahondrarimalala (Minister of National Education), Valéry Ramonjavelo (Minister of Transport and Meteorology) and Fienena Richard (former Minister of Energy, former Minister of Economy and former Minister of the Civil Service). Each of these Prime Ministers has great assets. The choice promises to be difficult for President Andry Rajoelina who will give importance to experience, integrity, trust and loyalty. The future Prime Minister will have to demonstrate high-level skills to confront and resolve social, political, economic and diplomatic issues. The Head of State had the opportunity to work closely with these four personalities who have proven themselves. This mutual knowledge is a guarantee of efficiency, continuity and stability for the future and for the general interest.

Among the political figures selected by the deputies, Christian Ntsay ticks all the required boxes. He lived up to his role and his loyalty to President Andry Rajoelina has remained unquestionable since 2018. Marie Michelle Sahondrarimalala and Valéry Ramonjavelo, also alongside the President since this same period, have climbed the party ladder to reach office. ministerial. As for Fienena Richard, a long-time ally, he lost his way for a while by joining the opposition before returning to President Rajoelina.

The possible appointment of Marie Michelle Sahondrarimalala to the Prime Minister could constitute an unprecedented surprise. A doctor of medicine and law, and former director of legal studies for the Presidency of the Republic, she could become the first woman to occupy the Mahazoarivo Palace. It remains to be seen whether the Head of State will be cooled by the bitter experience of the betrayal of Christine Razanamahasoa, the first woman to preside over the National Assembly following the recommendation of President Andry Rajoelina, who turned his back on the presidential majority. to attempt an institutional coup.

Expectations are high regarding the imminent reshuffle. However, it is important to note that the next government will be provisional. The Prime Minister who will be appointed in the coming hours could see his mandate shortened in a few months. This situation is subject to change, in particular due to the inevitable reshuffle which will follow the legislative elections scheduled for the first half of 2024, still in accordance with article 54, paragraph 1 of the Basic Law.

Now the ball is in the hands of President Andry Rajoelina who will not take long to make his choice.

Madagascar Express