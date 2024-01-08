Aqara introduces M3 smart home hub with Zigbee, Thread and Matter support – Image and sound – News

#Aqara #introduces #smart #home #hub #Zigbee #Thread #Matter #support #Image #sound #News

Aqara is introducing its M3 hub for controlling smart home equipment at CES. This hub supports Zigbee and also functions as a Thread border router and Matter controller. The hub will be available worldwide in the second quarter. Aqara does not mention a recommended retail price.

The Aqara Hub M3 will be the successor to the existing M2 hub. The new M3 therefore retains the existing functionality of its predecessor as a Zigbee hub. The new version also gets support for the Thread protocol and Bluetooth. This makes the Aqara Hub M3 suitable as a Thread border router, the manufacturer reports in a press release.

The device supports the universal Matter standard for controlling smart home equipment, also from other manufacturers. Users can thus integrate and automate third-party Matter equipment in the Aqara Home app. However, Aqara says that support for smart home equipment from other manufacturers will be rolled out in phases. ‘Some’ Matter devices may therefore not be supported when the M3 is released, the manufacturer writes.

The hub will again receive an infraredblaster integrated. The M3 can therefore function as a remote control for, for example, a television or air conditioning. Users can use the hub to control and automate such IR devices via Aqara Home or other Matter ecosystems. Furthermore, the hub has a speaker that reaches volumes of up to 95dB. This means the hub can also be used as a siren for the Aqara Home Alert System security system. The M3 does not have an integrated camera or microphone.

The hub is provided with internet via WiFi or Ethernet. The device can be powered via USB-C or PoE, Aqara says. Users can install multiple M3 hubs in their smart home, after which they synchronize with each other. If one of the two hubs fails, the other takes control. According to the manufacturer, automations are also carried out locally, and therefore not via the cloud.

The Aqara Hub M3 will be released in the second quarter of this year. However, Aqara does not say when exactly that will happen. The manufacturer also does not mention a suggested retail price. The current Hub M2 is listed in the Tweakers Pricewatch from € 49.75.