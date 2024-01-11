Arab fans took ‘revenge’ on Kross with mistakes and insults in the Super Cup: crack responded with irony

#Arab #fans #revenge #Kross #mistakes #insults #Super #Cup #crack #responded #irony

The derby for the Spanish Super Cup between Real Madrid and Atlético Madridplayed in Saudi Arabia, left an image for history: the thousands of insults and boos from those present at Toni Kross.

Although 90% of the fans came to the stadium to encourage and support the ‘merengue’ team, the German was not forgiven for his old sayings against Arab society and the players who go young to the league in that country.

“The lack of human rights is what would prevent me from going there”Kross confessed, for example, to Sports Illustrated in 2023.

Furthermore, in the same publication, the German noted that “it has been commented that ambitious football is played there, but everything revolves around money. Going to Arabia is a decision for money and against football.”

All of the above, Kross was the target of boos and insults every time he touched the ball in the match against the ‘colchoneros’ – which ended in a 5-3 victory for Real -.

Toni Kross’s response

Far from being intimidated, or showing affected by the situation, Toni Kross decided to respond ironically to the Arabs through a message on their Social Networks.

“Today was fun, a fantastic crowd”expressed the German, adding an emoticon of a face ‘full of love’.

It must be said that Kross was one of the great figures of Madrid’s victory, making successful passes in 95% of his interventions.

Real Madrid awaits in the final to the winner of the cross between FC Barcelona and Osasuna.