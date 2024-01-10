#Arabia #awaits #Planes

It has been a hectic day at Betis regarding the future of Ramón Planes. The green and white club has tried to convince the sports director to continue in Heliópolis, but the balance at the moment indicates that he will end up leaving for Al Ittihad.

In fact, as progress has been made Relief and this newspaper has been able to confirm, the man from Ilerda would have opted to join the ranks of the Aurinegro team, which has former Real Madrid player Karin Benzema on its roster and is coached by Marcelo Gallardo. The offer from the Saudi team, of eight million net for three seasons, has seduced Planes, who after many days thinking about what decision to make will soon begin a new stage in his career as a professional in sports management.

The leadership of the green-and-white entity had known for days how juicy Al Ittihad’s proposal was, hence the counteroffer presented to the man from Ilerda, raised even at the last minute to be able to convince him, generating some doubts in a Plans that has given a lot of thought to its decision. And the substantial economic improvement in Betica was going to be accompanied by greater weight and power within the sports management.

The departure of Planes would open a new panorama in the Heliopolitan entity – with the entire January market ahead and also with advanced work for the summer –, which would see how just a year after the departure of Antonio Cordón his replacement would also leave . Even so, just as happened last year, they do not rule out the Heliópolis entity following the same process that occurred with the arrival of Planes. That is, continue the line of work already marked while the two top leaders look for a new sports director these months to plan some aspects for the next season.

Furthermore, what will happen to its current Plans working group remains to be resolved, since it is not yet ruled out that some of its pieces end up remaining, as could be the case of Manu Fajardo, highly valued by José Miguel López Catalán and the advisor. José María Gallego, main guarantors of his arrival at Betis, to be able to take the Catalan’s position.

After learning of the Saudi offer, Betis has continued working these days in the different contexts and situations that could arise. Among them, the departure of Planes, which will make the leap to one of the most powerful teams in the Saudi league, which seeks to straighten its course to be able to fight for very high levels along with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Al Hilal.