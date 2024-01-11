Arafat announces the measures after the fire at Ferma Dacilor: “The owners must understand that the main responsibility is theirs”

#Arafat #announces #measures #fire #Ferma #Dacilor #owners #understand #main #responsibility

10/01/2024

The head of DSU, Raed Arafat, presented, on Wednesday, on Digi24’s “Evening Journal”, the measures that the Government is discussing to prevent fires like the one at “Ferma Dacilor” in Tohani, Prahova county. He said owners and managers of hostels or such sites “need to understand that the primary responsibility is theirs”. Thus, Arafat declared that the Government will take additional measures, among which the most important one is: “you are the owner or administrator, something that is part of the safety system has failed, you have the obligation to notify the county ISU within that time.” The Government official says that “if you can’t fix it within a certain time frame, you have to self-suspend”. “You didn’t notify, you didn’t self-suspend, the ISU came, caught you with this, the fine will be very big and additionally the restaurant will be closed for a period of time”, he said.

“In the last 3 days of last year, more than 500 locations were controlled, 10 were closed – hotels, guesthouses, etc. – in several counties. Now the checks continue. After the New Year, 6 more were closed by the ISU in different counties. Controls will continue. I insist on them a lot. We are talking about authorization. Whether it has or not, I have said it many times – the permit does not prevent fire, it reduces the risk and ensures that all the measures to reduce the risk are in place. However, a fire may occur. If you have a permit, it means that you have a functional alarm system, you have a functional extinguishing system if required at the respective location – it means that if there is smoke, people hear and evacuate in time. If you don’t have these – how did it happen that the alarm system did not work at “Ferma Dacilor”. Those who were there, when they realized that there was a fire in the attic, it was too late. That was one of the problems.

From our point of view, the people running these activities – admin, owner – need to understand that the primary responsibility is theirs. The fireman comes and checks, he notes. If it has to be closed, it must be closed. That was the mistake at “Ferma Dacilor” which also led to the chain of departures and all these aspects, because it was not closed when it should have been closed. For this, a file is reopened at the Prosecutor’s Office. Because in 2019 the premises for closure were there in accordance with Decision 915. They did not close it. But, in other situations, the fireman goes there, sees that the situation is perfect, leaves, the control is OK, in two days your alarm control panel fails. You are there permanently, the fireman maybe comes in 6 months. You have a fire in a week and we start saying the fireman didn’t take action. No, the owner did not take action.

“It is known that your alarm control panel, extinguishing system has failed, your exit has been blocked, you must announce these. You can’t fix it in a certain time, you have to self-suspend”

Now that’s what we’re trying. It is a working group, after a discussion with Minister Predoiu. It was decided to do it by the end of this month, to come up with additional measures. The most important measure we will propose is the following: you are the owner or administrator, something that is part of the safety system has failed, you have the obligation to notify the county ISU within that time. It is known that your alarm control panel, extinguishing system has failed, your way out has been blocked, you must announce these.

Second, if you can’t fix it in a certain amount of time, you have to self-suspend. You didn’t notify, you didn’t self-suspend, the ISU came, caught you with this, the fine will be very big and additionally the restaurant will be closed for a period of time. Managers and owners must be held accountable once and for all.

We go with the proposal, the minister will take our proposals from the working group that includes several institutions, not only emergency situations, it will be discussed in the Coalition, at the Government, it will be decided. Is it going along the lines of the GEO or a legislative proposal to pass through Parliament?”, says Raed Arafat.

He says that there are “thousands” of guesthouses in Romania. “Some of them have been vetted and have permits and we know that. Firefighters have now focused on what they knew was being authorized or those that had not been authorized but they will also go back to those that have been authorized to see if they still meet the conditions for which they obtained the authorization or did something that changes things there and needs a new authorization.”

The head of the DSU explained that inspectors have now been dispatched from the country to the counties that attract more tourists, as there is a shortage of people with training in this regard.

“It will take time, but in the exposed counties now we have deployed people. Because this is also a problem that I raised. In 2013 we had 1,074 prevention inspectors, in 2023 we have 400 inspectors. There were departures, retirements, people were not replaced. With the prevention inspectors, you need knowledge and training. Those who lead the inspection may be a non-commissioned officer to control some things, but in the end you need engineers involved, people specially trained in this field. Their number being limited, the IGSU has now deployed tourist counties in Brasov, Prahova, Suceava counties, from counties with less tourist impact, to increase the ongoing control capacity,” said Arafat.

