Arandina 1-3 Real Madrid / Arda Güler impressed with his performance

#Arandina #Real #Madrid #Arda #Güler #impressed #performance

In the match where Arda Güler wore the Real Madrid uniform for the first time, Carlo Ancelotti’s students defeated Arandina 3-1 away and made their name in the last 16 rounds.

Real Madrid’s winning goals were scored by Joselu (P) in the 54th minute, Brahim Diaz in the 55th minute and 90+1. Rodrygo scored in the minute.

The only goal of the host Arandina is 90+3. In the minute Nacho scored his own goal.

ARDA COULD NOT PASS THE POLE

Arda Güler, who started the match in the first 11, was replaced by Valverde in the 59th minute. Arda, who showed an effective appearance in the match; While his free kick could not pass the post, he shot 3 times on goal.

STATISTICS DRAW ATTENTION

Arda Güler, who played for the first time in months, made 32 accurate passes in the match in which he touched the ball 53 times and played with a passing percentage of 89 percent.

Arda Güler made 2 key passes in the match, took 3 shots and won 3 of the 7 bilateral matches.

ARDA GÜLER PLAYED HIS FIRST MATCH FOR REAL MADRID

The 18-year-old midfielder, who was transferred from Fenerbahçe to Spanish giant Real Madrid at the beginning of the season, had the opportunity to wear his new team’s jersey for the first time in an official match. Coach Carlo Ancelotti preferred Arda Güler, who started the match in the starting 11, on the left side of the midfield.

ARDA ON THE FIELD AFTER 6.5 MONTHS

Arda Güler, who played his last official match with the National Team in the European Championship Qualifiers on June 19, 2023, in Samsun, where they beat Wales 2-0, scored the 2nd goal of the Crescent-Stars team in that match. Arda played an official match against Arandina approximately 6.5 months later.

HE WAS INJURED IN PREPARATION CAMP

Arda Güler was injured during Madrid’s pre-season camp in the USA and had meniscus surgery on his right knee on August 14. Güler, who started training with the team on September 21 after his injury lasted about two months, was injured again on September 26 and was away from the field for a while. Arda Güler, who did not take any risks after this process and worked separately from the team from time to time, returned to the green fields after 201 days.