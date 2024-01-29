Arc Search promises a new kind of search engine experience

#Arc #Search #promises #kind #search #engine #experience

The Browser Company, which has been working on a browser called Arc for the past few years, is launching a new iOS search engine app, Arc Search. Arc Search combines browsers, search functions and artificial intelligence (AI) to create a new type of search engine.

Advertisement

With the “Browse for me” function, Arc Search creates a kind of website about the search query. The US technology portal The Verge illustrates this using the example of an American football game. Arc Search therefore searched the web and, a few seconds later, returned a series of information: the final result, the decisive move, news related to the game more broadly, a series of links and other brief facts about the game. “In there lies The Browser Company’s big idea about the future of web browsers – that a browser, a search engine, an AI chatbot and a website are not different things,” writes The Verge.

Major changes for the Arc browser

However, like many other AI tools, Arc Search doesn’t seem to be particularly good at citing its sources, so you can’t be 100% confident that all the information it provides is absolutely correct. But there is a “Dive Deeper” section at the end with a bunch of links. Unlike web-facing AI chatbots like Copilot and Perplexity AI, Arc Search envisions an AI that explores web pages by creating a new website for each search query.

At the same time, Arc Search is part of a larger change for the Arc browser. Last fall, the browser received new AI-based functions. While The Browser Company’s mobile app, which can only be used on the iPhone, has so far been primarily a companion app for the desktop, a way to access open tabs and not much more, the company is also preparing for Windows users with the introduction of Arc is preparing to launch its own cross-platform sync system called Arc Anywhere and bring some of these AI-driven features for Arc to other platforms, The Verge reports. In the future, Arc Search will only be called Arc and will be the company’s only mobile app, according to the technology portal, citing The Browser Company CEO Josh Miller.

According to Miller, there is still a lot of room for Arc Search to become even “smarter.” The underlying AI models come from a mix of OpenAI and others. But Arc has been investing heavily in AI for some time and some of its Arc Max features are very popular with users. Further development steps are to be expected.

(noun)

To home page