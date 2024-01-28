Archaeologists succeed in dating the legendary Ishtar Gate, a vestige of the Babylonian Empire

#Archaeologists #succeed #dating #legendary #Ishtar #Gate #vestige #Babylonian #Empire

Babylon continues to inspire the dreams of archaeologists who work ardently to restore its functioning and its influence. Using a method called ‘archaeomagnetism’, scholars have recently succeeded in establishing the date of construction of the famous Ishtar Gate, guarding the entrance to the eastern façade of the ancient city’s southern palace.

This will also interest you

[EN VIDÉO] anthracology: the archaeological study of charcoal Anthracology is a discipline of archaeobotany specializing in the study of charcoal. She permits…

Imposing, the gate of Ishtarelle embodied the splendor and excess at the entrance to Babylon. Reconstructed at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, it makes an impression thanks to its azure blue bricks and its golden motifs representing bulls and dragons. By employing an alternative dating technique with archaeomagnetism. Scientists were thus able to determine that the gate was built a few years after important Babylonian conquests which shaped the history of the region.

A monument from the era of Babylonian conquests

In a study dated January 17 and published on the online journal Plos One, scientists detail the methods used to analyze the Ishtar Gate. The latter was built in three phases, under the leadership of King Nebuchadnezzar II, in the 6th century. Archaeologists therefore resorted to archaeomagnetism, which is particularly useful when studying clay bricks and other terracotta elements. Archaeomagnetism dissects the influence and variations of the earth’s magnetic field on said artifacts. Practiced since 1930, this method sometimes proves to be more precise than carbon-14 dating.

In the case of the Ishtar Gate, researchers took five samples from bricks from the monument. The Ishtar Gate is believed to have been built around 583 BC, with three relatively short phases. Archaeologists were previously unaware of the duration of construction of the gate. The first bricks were laid shortly after the conquest of Jerusalem by the Babylonians, during the reign of Nebuchadnezzar II. A particularly prosperous time for the city, located in what is now Iraq.

By the 6th century, Babylon was the center of a vast empire extending throughout the Middle East and the Levant. The Ishtar Gate, discovered in 1902, opened onto a majestic processional route and marked the opulence of the prestigious ancient city.