Arctic air masses have reached the Baltics, frost is no joke

#Arctic #air #masses #reached #Baltics #frost #joke

The arctic cold has reached Estonia, postimees.ee writes. It has quickly become cold, even minus 28 degrees is promised in Estonia.

According to the Estonian Environment Agency, during the first days of the new year, arctic air masses will bring minus 23 to minus 25 degree frosts in Estonia, while minus 28 degrees below zero is expected in eastern Estonia on Wednesday night.

The Center for Environment, Geology and Meteorology of Latvia predicts that in the first half of the week the sky will clear at times, it will snow in places and gusty winds are expected on the coast. The air temperature throughout Latvia will continue to fall, with the onset of frost, the air will cool down to minus 20 degrees at night in the east.