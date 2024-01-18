ARD expert Felix Neureuther: Embarrassing faux pas in Kitzbühel

#ARD #expert #Felix #Neureuther #Embarrassing #faux #pas #Kitzbühel

Ski star Felix-Neureuther will be an expert for ARD at the Hahnenkamm race. Image: dpa / Michael Kappeler

One of the absolute highlights of the winter sports calendar starts in Kitzbühel, Austria, this weekend. As part of the Hahnenkamm Race, the best skiers in the world compete on the legendary Streif run, which is considered the most dangerous ski race course in the world.

Of course, many celebrities don’t want to miss the spectacle. Andreas Gabalier, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Victoria Swarovski, among others, have announced their participation and Bastian Schweinsteiger is also getting ready for the race on site. The soccer star poses on the slopes with his childhood friend Felix Neureuther.

“Schweini” and ski ace Neureuther, who competed in the race in Kitzbühel until five years ago, both ended their respective careers in 2019. They have known each other since childhood and even skied against each other back then.

On Wednesday, Schweinsteiger and Neureuther showed pictures of their trip to the slopes together on Instagram. In the comments, users celebrated the two’s years of friendship – but also pointed out two faux pas.

Kitzbühel: Schweinsteiger and Neureuther get in the mood for Streif

In the photos you can see them skiing together, in a selfie with the snowy valley in the background and eating white sausage in a ski hut. “We are ready for the Streiff Bastian Schweinsteiger!!! Perfect preparation for the race weekend,” writes Neureuther about the pictures.

Noticeable: Ski legend Neureuther, of all people, chose the name of the Streif run. However, as the comments show, hardly anyone noticed this. Rather, everything here revolves around the legendary status of the two and how nice it is that they are such good friends.

Kitzbühel: Schweinsteiger is irritating with his choice of drinks

However, one user critically points out that Schweinsteiger decided to have a cup of tea while eating white sausage together. “Weißwurst with tea is borderline,” he comments. In Bavaria and Austria it is common to drink wheat beer with white sausages.

Some celebrities also appear in the comments section. Thomas Müller, who played with Schweinsteiger at FC Bayern for a long time, writes: “Unbeatable, you two legends.” Moderator Kai Pflaume has also announced that he will be taking part in the race and comments on the pictures of the two of them full of anticipation: “I’m looking forward to seeing you.”

Neureuther will then work as an expert for ARD. The broadcast begins on Friday and Saturday at 11:15 a.m.

