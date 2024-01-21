Are chicken emotions understood by humans?

#chicken #emotions #understood #humans

Newsweek reports that a team of researchers based in Australia found that seven out of ten humans can interpret whether chickens are happy or not, simply by hearing the sounds the animals make.

The team’s findings were published in the journal Royal Society of Open Science. 194 participants listened to eight calls when the chickens anticipated a reward and eight calls when they did not expect it.

Participants were then asked whether they thought the chicken was expressing displeasure or excitement. The team found that 69% of participants were able to correctly determine the chicken’s mood based on the sound of their “clucking” alone.

“Our study reinforces that humans perceive emotions across different taxa, and that specific acoustic signals may be a homologous signaling system in vertebrates,” explains the study published in the Royal Society of Open Science.

The study explains that it is important to note that humans can identify calls related to reward, and this ability could improve the management of farmed chickens to improve their welfare.

These results show that chicken breeders are able to identify the emotional state of birds, even without prior experience. “Being able to decipher emotional state helps recipients determine the severity of the threat and is particularly useful in dangerous situations,” the study explains.

In future research, vocalizations related to reward and non-reward will be taken into account and considered as reliable “markers” of internal states, which would allow the development of automated assessments of well-being. be in poultry management systems.