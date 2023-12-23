Are children really mass vaccinated with spray vaccines in Ireland?

#children #mass #vaccinated #spray #vaccines #Ireland

He remembered the vaccination against COVID-19

A Facebook user recently shared a video of the process. “Ireland. Now, children are vaccinated en masse through the nose…”, – commented however, she did not add any more information, such as what vaccinations they are.

The roughly half-minute long clip shows a woman (probably an employee of the Department of Health, as the name of this institution is listed above) demonstrating a nasal spray vaccine. She explains that she injects the vaccinations into both nasopharyns of the children, which she soon does.

Screenshot from Facebook/This type of vaccination is not mass – only children and teenagers are vaccinated with spray vaccines, only against influenza and optional

The boy shown in the video pulls back and frowns a little after being injected into the right nasopharynx, so he immediately closes his eyes before the second part of the procedure, but calmly endures it as well.

Later, the child admits to feeling a faint tickle. His classmates mention the same feeling. The vaccinating woman then explains that sometimes children may sneeze or cough after the vaccine injection, without feeling any other discomfort.

The post received approximately 70 reactions and almost 25 comments, and has already been viewed 1.3 thousand times. together.

Its author also avoided specifics in the comments, but some netizens started a discussion about vaccines against COVID-19, assuming that vaccinations are given here specifically against this disease, even past quarantine restrictions and vaccinations in general.

“A new series has begun,” the author of the post concluded, possibly referring to the vaccination against the coronavirus. “After all, that’s it dirt it’s interfering,” one of the commentators retorted.

But some pointed out that children are vaccinated in the same way in the neighboring UK. It is optional – parents will be notified by e-mail about the upcoming seasonal flu vaccination, parents can object.

They are vaccinated from 2022

This video has been active lately is shared on various social networks: „Instagram“, „X“ and especially in the short video app “TikTok”. Many netizens explain that children are being vaccinated under duress.

The video shows „RTÉ News” – The mark of the Irish Public Radio and Television News Service. This clip can be found on her TikTok account.

Here was the video published December 4 and has already been viewed approximately 450,000 times. together.

„HSE (Health Service Executive or HSE – The Executive Authority of the Irish Health Service – Ed. post.) urged children and teenagers to get a free nasal spray flu shot before Christmas.

The vaccine is offered to all children between the ages of 2 and 17. Adolescents aged 13-17 are included in this vaccination program for the first time,” the post explained.

The hashtags can also be used to indicate that vaccinations are being shown for seasonal flu, not for COVID-19 or another disease.

Not everyone is vaccinated this way

A search on the Internet for the keywords “Ireland children get nasal vaccinations” can easily be found find informationthat children and teenagers in this country are really vaccinated against influenza with a nasal spray.

Contrary to what can be understood from the Lithuanian comment on Facebook, this is not a new thing – children in this way started vaccinating last October.

123RF.com photo/Little child with fever

HSE last fall urged parents to protect their children against the flu by vaccinating them with free spray vaccines.

At the same time, they were reminded not only of flu symptoms, but also sad statistics: 2009-2019. In Ireland, 4,750 children required hospitalization due to complications from the flu. 183 minors were in the intensive care unit, 41 died.

Children aged 2-17 are invited to be vaccinated with spray vaccines. This procedure can be carried out by a general practitioner or a pharmacy worker. The drug is just injected into both nasopharyns. Certain heart or lung conditions may require two doses, the second injection 4 weeks later.

For some children spray vaccines are not suitable. For example, when taking certain medicines, when the immunity is extremely weakened due to illness or treatment, if there was a strong reaction to the flu vaccine in the past, if the teenager is pregnant, etc.

Vaccines do not completely protect against the flu, but they reduce the risk of getting sick by 40-60 percent.

Immunizations for children in Ireland are not mandatory, but health professionals recommend them. If the child is younger than 16 years old, when vaccinating necessary parental consent.

As some commenters have rightly mentioned, so do children vaccinated and the UK. Patients are offered the most appropriate way to get the flu shot. For adults, vaccines are given by injection, and for children, they are sprayed into the nose.

15min verdict: missing context. In Ireland, children are vaccinated with nasal spray vaccines only against influenza and not for the first year. It is not mandatory.

The publication was prepared in 15 minutes in partnership with Metait aims to stop the spread of misleading news on the social network. More about the program and its rules – here.

