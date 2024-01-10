Are electric cars overloading the energy grid?

#electric #cars #overloading #energy #grid

It is true that we live in a world where electric mobility has been a priority. However, are structures prepared for this enormous growth in vehicles and energy needs?

China recently announced new rules to accommodate the integration of new energy vehicles into the country’s electrical grid. In addition to China, Germany had already expressed this concern some time ago. About a year ago, Germany said it would ration energy, considering the possibility of overloading the country’s national energy grid.

As the adoption of electric cars has grown significantly, there is concern that vehicle charging does not overload the energy grid.

As mentioned here, the Chinese government is ready to test a cutting-edge bidirectional charging system in major cities starting next year. This innovation aims to integrate EVs into the grid, transforming them into mobile units capable of generating energy. In addition, there will also be a focus on charging outside of peak hours.

By 2025, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) aims to create pilot programs in regions where conditions for vehicle-grid integration are relatively advanced.

As far as Portugal is concerned, although there are already many electric vehicles in circulation, the electric charger ecosystem still seems to be insufficient. There are areas where the distance between charging points is still large. Certainly, in a few years the scenario will be completely different.