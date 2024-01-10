Are electric cars overloading the energy grid?

#electric #cars #overloading #energy #grid

It is true that we live in a world where electric mobility has been a priority. However, are structures prepared for this enormous growth in vehicles and energy needs?

China recently announced new rules to accommodate the integration of new energy vehicles into the country’s electrical grid. In addition to China, Germany had already expressed this concern some time ago. About a year ago, Germany said it would ration energy, considering the possibility of overloading the country’s national energy grid.

As the adoption of electric cars has grown significantly, there is concern that vehicle charging does not overload the energy grid.

As mentioned here, the Chinese government is ready to test a cutting-edge bidirectional charging system in major cities starting next year. This innovation aims to integrate EVs into the grid, transforming them into mobile units capable of generating energy. In addition, there will also be a focus on charging outside of peak hours.

By 2025, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) aims to create pilot programs in regions where conditions for vehicle-grid integration are relatively advanced.

As far as Portugal is concerned, although there are already many electric vehicles in circulation, the electric charger ecosystem still seems to be insufficient. There are areas where the distance between charging points is still large. Certainly, in a few years the scenario will be completely different.

Also Read:  Barcelona super agent single-handedly issues 7.5 million in fines

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin underwent cancer surgery
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin underwent cancer surgery
Posted on
Are electric cars overloading the energy grid?
Are electric cars overloading the energy grid?
Posted on
Windows computer or Android tablet? This Lenovo is the dream of fans of hybrid devices – SMARTmania.cz
Windows computer or Android tablet? This Lenovo is the dream of fans of hybrid devices – SMARTmania.cz
Posted on
Kaj Gorgels regrets the bankruptcy of furniture company Aime Té | Show
Kaj Gorgels regrets the bankruptcy of furniture company Aime Té | Show
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News