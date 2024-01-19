Are Humans the Only Ones in the Universe?

#Humans #Universe

This universe is very vast and the earth is just one of the small particles in this universe. We already think of the Earth as a vast area as humans. There are many things that humans have not explored on our earth. According to researchers, humans have only explored the sea alone at least 5% and the other 95% is still a mystery as to what is in the ocean. In fact, there is a lot of potential in the ocean that can support human life. For example, new discoveries that are beneficial to humans, oil fields that humans can use and new species that have not been discovered by humans.

Even apart from the ocean which has only been explored a little, there is still the Antarctic continent which has not yet been fully explored or only a few humans have explored the Antarctic continent. Not to mention our solar system, the Milky Way, which in human history alone, we have only explored a few of the planets closest to Earth. Meanwhile, the solar system is still very wide to explore. And if the earth and our solar system are this large, they are only considered as one small particle, then you can imagine how vast the universe is.

The observable universe or what is called the Observer Universe is the scope of the universe that humans can only observe, it is estimated to have a size of around 28.5 gigapersecs, meaning that the edge of the observable universe is around 46.5 billion light years away and there are at least 2 trillion galaxies in the observable universe. And of the 2 trillion, our galaxy, the Milky Way, is one of the trillions of galaxies in the universe.

There are many possibilities – possibilities that could occur in the vastness of this universe. Starting from the same planet as Earth and can be lived in by humans as a second home. Up to the possibility that humans are not alone in this vast universe. There is a huge potential for a possibility like this to happen. Because in the universe, with trillions of planets that have the potential to support life, why is it only our planet that is developing technological civilization?

The Great Filter Theory proposed by George Mason University economist Robert Hanson in 1996 argues that other civilizations, perhaps many, have existed during the history of the universe, but they all perished before they could make contact with us. Hanson also wrote that The fact that our universe appears essentially dead suggests that it would be extremely difficult for advanced, explosive, immortal life to arise. Which indicates that something or many things are preventing intelligent life from developing on their home planet.

In this theory, we at least understand why from ancient times until now, humans have not yet encountered entities other than humans in the vastness of this universe. Of course, all of this is just theories and hypotheses from scientists and quite a few people deny this because of the lack of evidence to prove Hanson’s theory. However, we can all agree that the universe is very vast and there are trillions of possibilities that could occur, including the existence of life other than on earth. And we can’t deny that.

The universe is still full of many mysteries and possibilities – possibilities that could happen. Everything is returned to their respective beliefs. The vastness of the universe should make humans care more about fellow humans and love the earth itself more. Because if there really is other life out there, it would be a shame to know that life on earth is so chaotic.