ARE SCHOOLS CLOSED TOMORROW? Which cities will have a snow holiday on Monday, January 15, 2024? Provinces and districts with snow holidays

#SCHOOLS #CLOSED #TOMORROW #cities #snow #holiday #Monday #January #Provinces #districts #snow #holidays

While cold weather continues throughout Turkey, snowfall continues to be effective in some provinces. General Directorate of Meteorology (MGM) published the weekly report before the new week. It is wondered whether there will be a holiday decision in the provinces with snowfall. Teams continue their work, especially in regions where snowfall is effective. While the expected snowfall did not come in Istanbul, snowfall was seen especially in the higher parts of Bolu, Bursa, Erzurum and Eskişehir. Snowfall was effective in Düzce over the weekend in higher elevations and connecting roads. While the snow depth in Bitlis reached up to 45 centimeters in higher areas, snow was also effective in the city center. Snowfall was seen in the districts of Zonguldak, Kastamonu, Karabük and Bolu. Students are wondering whether schools will be closed since the district-based holiday decision has been made. So, are schools closed today, in which provinces? Is there school on Monday, January 15, is there a snow holiday? Here are the latest developments about the weather and schools…

Also Read:  Shoplifting by asylum seekers “no longer bearable”

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

If he earned 2 million in Chivas, the salary that Alexis Vega would have in Toluca
If he earned 2 million in Chivas, the salary that Alexis Vega would have in Toluca
Posted on
Ministry of Health announces “epidemiological monitoring” for new variant of COVID-19
Ministry of Health announces “epidemiological monitoring” for new variant of COVID-19
Posted on
Found a paradise for Lithuanians who love to eat: lunch or dinner for 2-3 euros, and most importantly – very tasty
Found a paradise for Lithuanians who love to eat: lunch or dinner for 2-3 euros, and most importantly – very tasty
Posted on
Krzysztof Kwiatkowski is a guest of Talks at 7:00 on RMF FM and Radio RMF24
Krzysztof Kwiatkowski is a guest of Talks at 7:00 on RMF FM and Radio RMF24
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News