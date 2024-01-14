ARE SCHOOLS CLOSED TOMORROW? Which cities will have a snow holiday on Monday, January 15, 2024? Provinces and districts with snow holidays

#SCHOOLS #CLOSED #TOMORROW #cities #snow #holiday #Monday #January #Provinces #districts #snow #holidays

While cold weather continues throughout Turkey, snowfall continues to be effective in some provinces. General Directorate of Meteorology (MGM) published the weekly report before the new week. It is wondered whether there will be a holiday decision in the provinces with snowfall. Teams continue their work, especially in regions where snowfall is effective. While the expected snowfall did not come in Istanbul, snowfall was seen especially in the higher parts of Bolu, Bursa, Erzurum and Eskişehir. Snowfall was effective in Düzce over the weekend in higher elevations and connecting roads. While the snow depth in Bitlis reached up to 45 centimeters in higher areas, snow was also effective in the city center. Snowfall was seen in the districts of Zonguldak, Kastamonu, Karabük and Bolu. Students are wondering whether schools will be closed since the district-based holiday decision has been made. So, are schools closed today, in which provinces? Is there school on Monday, January 15, is there a snow holiday? Here are the latest developments about the weather and schools…