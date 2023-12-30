Are stores open on January 1, 2024? Will we go shopping on New Year’s Day?

#stores #open #January #shopping #Years #Day

January 1, 2024 – are the stores open?

New Year’s Day is a public holiday. Is there also a trading ban on that day? Are stores open on January 1, 2024? Will we go shopping on January 1? What stores will be open on New Year’s Day?

New Year’s Day falls on Monday. Despite this shops and shopping malls will be closed on January 1, 2024. Why? New Year’s Day is a public holiday and a trade ban. However, you will still be able to make purchases on January 1, 2024, although to a limited extent.

The trade ban does not cover certain types of activities, so they may be open on January 1, 2024, including:

gas stations,

commercial establishments where trade is conducted by an entrepreneur who is a natural person in person, on his own account,

networks such as Żabka,

shops at stations and airports,

flower shops,

gastronomy.

Act on the prohibition of trading on Sundays and holidays

The ban on trading on Sundays and holidays has been in force in Poland since 2018. The Act prohibits people employed under an employment contract in all commercial establishments from working on Sundays and public holidays. The prohibition on conducting commercial activities does not apply to establishments where trade is conducted by an entrepreneur who is a natural person solely in person, in his or her own name and on his or her own account. There are also establishments that are exempt from the ban, including: gas stations, cinemas, restaurants, confectioneries.

In the event of breaking the trade ban, the legislator has the right to fine the company, and in the case of repeated violations, even with restriction of liberty.

