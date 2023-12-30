Are stores open on January 1, 2024? Will we go shopping on New Year’s Day?

#stores #open #January #shopping #Years #Day

Author: Gettyimages January 1, 2024 – are the stores open?

New Year’s Day is a public holiday. Is there also a trading ban on that day? Are stores open on January 1, 2024? Will we go shopping on January 1? What stores will be open on New Year’s Day?

Contents

  • Will stores be open on January 1, 2024?
  • What stores will be open on January 1?
  • Act on the prohibition of trading on Sundays and holidays

    • Building school: House with an attic

    We develop our website by displaying advertisements.

    By blocking ads, you stop us from creating valuable content.

    Disable AdBlock and refresh the page.

    Will stores be open on January 1, 2024?

    New Year’s Day falls on Monday. Despite this shops and shopping malls will be closed on January 1, 2024. Why? New Year’s Day is a public holiday and a trade ban. However, you will still be able to make purchases on January 1, 2024, although to a limited extent.

    What stores will be open on January 1?

    The trade ban does not cover certain types of activities, so they may be open on January 1, 2024, including:

    • gas stations,
    • commercial establishments where trade is conducted by an entrepreneur who is a natural person in person, on his own account,
    • networks such as Żabka,
    • shops at stations and airports,
    • flower shops,
    • gastronomy.

    Act on the prohibition of trading on Sundays and holidays

    The ban on trading on Sundays and holidays has been in force in Poland since 2018. The Act prohibits people employed under an employment contract in all commercial establishments from working on Sundays and public holidays. The prohibition on conducting commercial activities does not apply to establishments where trade is conducted by an entrepreneur who is a natural person solely in person, in his or her own name and on his or her own account. There are also establishments that are exempt from the ban, including: gas stations, cinemas, restaurants, confectioneries.

    Also Read:  Interest rate reduction in Europe only with inflation below 3%

    In the event of breaking the trade ban, the legislator has the right to fine the company, and in the case of repeated violations, even with restriction of liberty.

    Was this article interesting? Share it!

    Related News

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recent News

    Editor's Pick

    Pandalam Municipal Corporation now KSMART System in Double Smart New Year – LOCAL – PATHANAMTHITTA
    Pandalam Municipal Corporation now KSMART System in Double Smart New Year – LOCAL – PATHANAMTHITTA
    Posted on
    Ukrainian Missile Hits Russian City of Belgorod, Kills 18 People
    Ukrainian Missile Hits Russian City of Belgorod, Kills 18 People
    Posted on
    Paulo Fernandes raises 6.4 million with the sale of 779 thousand shares in Greenvolt – Energia
    Paulo Fernandes raises 6.4 million with the sale of 779 thousand shares in Greenvolt – Energia
    Posted on
    The price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max will drop at the end of 2023, check the details
    The price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max will drop at the end of 2023, check the details
    Posted on
    Tags
    abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

    Please contact us at [email protected]

    Information

    • Terms & Conditions

    Hosted by ByoHosting

    More Interesting News