Are the Jews really to blame for the mess on the plane?

The plane’s passengers (Jews) left the cabin littered with trash.

A lie. The event is not related to nationality. The photo used in the post shows the effects of severe turbulence on a Tunis Air flight from Tunis to Paris.

Lie detector comment

A reverse image search revealed that the photo being circulated is from 2018, when social media users photographed the effects of turbulence on a Tunis Air plane.

According to The Sun publication, the Tunis Air plane was flying from Tunis International Airport to Paris Orly Airport. The turbulence started almost as soon as the flight attendants handed out the food. So in the photo you can see overturned food trays, unopened food packages, loaves of bread and cups (here).

Passengers on flight TU722 (from Tunis to Paris) experienced severe turbulence for about 5 minutes, but this did not prevent the plane from landing successfully at 19:35 local time ( here ).

Turbulence occurs frequently in airplanes, especially when flying over large bodies of water or mountain ranges. The US Federal Aviation Administration defines turbulence as: “air movement caused by atmospheric pressure, jet streams, air around mountains, cold or warm air fronts, or storms.” These conditions can cause the plane to suddenly change speed, direction or altitude, causing passengers to experience turbulence (here).

