Are there no moons around alien planets?

By: Nico Reiter

Using a computer algorithm, researchers at the Max Planck Institute searched two planets for exomoons – with unexpected results.

Göttingen – Until recently, it was assumed that the planets Kepler-1625b and Kepler-1708b had exomoons. Just as Earth is orbited by its moon, exomoons refer to celestial bodies that orbit planets outside our solar system. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research (MPS) in Göttingen and the Sonnenberg Observatory worked together to search for exomoons. Now they share their results.

Search for exomoons around the planets Kepler-1625b and Kepler-1708b

Within the solar system, many planets have moons. With the exception of Mercury and Venus, all planets have moons orbiting them. Saturn in particular is the leader in the number of its moons. It would therefore be logical to assume that this also applies to other planetary systems. So far, concrete evidence of exomoons has only been found on the exoplanets Kepler-1625b and Kepler-1708b. A team there has now investigated in more detail.

In contrast to the exoplanets studied, Jupiter has several moons. © UPI Photo/Imago

The computer algorithm Pandora is intended to make the search easier for researchers. The algorithm was applied to the measurement data from the exoplanets and produced rather sobering results. “We would have liked to confirm the discovery of exomoons around Kepler-1625b and Kepler-1708b,” says Dr. René Heller, lead author of the study, “Unfortunately, our evaluations show something different.”

Computer algorithm Pandora calculates possible light curves of the moons

Because the exomoons are so far away, they cannot be observed directly with telescopes. Instead, fluctuations in the brightness of distant stars are measured. These are called a light curve. When exoplanets pass by a star, they obscure it for a short time when viewed from Earth. The same thing would also occur to a lesser extent as exomoons pass by their planets. However, this can only be proven for particularly large moons that orbit their planet at a large distance.

In the search for possible moons, artificial light curves were calculated. The algorithm then compared the simulated light curves with the actual light curves to check whether they were correct. The study results do not suggest the existence of moons around the exoplanets examined. Rather, they show that search algorithms often produce false positive results.

This time the researchers were unable to detect any exomoons. Nevertheless, they are optimistic. The PLATO mission, a project to explore extrasolar planets, is expected to encounter the first exomoons.