Are they calling you from an unknown international number via WhatsApp? Know what to do – Executive Digest

WhatsApp is one of the most popular mobile applications in the world, and given its popularity, it is also a fertile ground for schemes and scams to deceive users.

In addition to written messages, this mobile application also has a voice calling feature, and many users have certainly already received calls from unknown international numbers through it.

However, often the fraudsters are not even abroad, they may even be in Portugal, but they hide behind an international prefix.

While via text message, fraudsters can use various techniques to direct users to fraudulent links and steal data and access to bank accounts, for example, via voice call they can only “attack us” by pretending to be our bank. or another entity, as recently happened to an ING bank customer who lost all his savings, or practice extortion, as ‘elEconomista’ reports.

Extortion of this type can follow two paths: In one of them, fraudsters access your files and use sensitive information to bribe you with family and friends or on social networks; another is that they invent something that can harm the user and extort.

Therefore, if you receive an unknown international call from a scammer trying to blackmail you, the best thing to do is hang up, go to the police and make a report. As a precaution, you should delete your social media profiles to avoid giving access to your personal content that could be used in the future as blackmail.