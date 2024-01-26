are they going to put you in jail for treason?”

“I never voted for Mr. President. The president of Romania was elected by the Romanians and he will answer to the Romanians. I received a request from the Presidential Administration for external travel. According to the Constitution, this is offered to the president on foreign policy,” said Marcel Ciolacu.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu claims that he has not forgotten and will never forget how President Klaus Iohannis came out to accuse him of wanting to steal Transylvania, together with the UDMR. Ciolacu said that he will never forget how his mother called him to tell him that he would be put in prison for “treason”.

“What understanding can I have with a man who is finishing his term? I have no understanding with Klaus Iohannis.

If you think that I forget that I was accused totally unfairly, when there was a pandemic, of stealing Transylvania. My mother, a military wife, called me to tell me that they are putting me in prison for treason. Do you think I can ever forget such a thing! I will never forget something like this!

What discussions should I have with the heads of the secret services for the elections? I didn’t have any discussion with any head of the secret services for the elections”, said Marcel Ciolacu, at Realitatea PLUS.

