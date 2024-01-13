Are we looking for life in the universe wrong? We should reconsider the basic parameter

#life #universe #wrong #reconsider #basic #parameter

It’s possible that humanity has been looking wrong all along. Although carbon is the key to the discovery of life, everything is completely different.

Although it’s unlikely that we’ll be able to get a human crew outside our system and explore space on our own anytime soon, humanity still craves discovery. One of these can be finding a planet on which there are conditions for the origin or existence of life, which is successful, but according to some, not to a sufficient extent. Scientists are therefore thinking about how to change the set mechanisms and what exactly to look for in order to be able to determine at a huge distance which of the planets resemble Earth and which, on the contrary, do not.

Are we looking wrong?



All life on earth depends on the five elements – carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen and phosphorus – of which the first is particularly important. This is also why scientists, when searching for life in space, focus their attention precisely on carbon and its occurrence in the atmosphere of the investigated planet. “The search for increased carbon in the atmosphere does not necessarily lead to the discovery of an Earth-like planet,” says Professor Julien de Wit of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. On the contrary, he suggests that astronomers focus on comparing the composition of the atmospheres of nearby planets and look for the one that paradoxically has less carbon in the atmosphere.

According to Julien de Wit, a small amount of carbon can be a signal that there is water on the planet, which is another factor for the appearance of life – if only because it consists of hydrogen and oxygen, the other two elements that scientists consider necessary. De Wit also points out that thanks to new technologies, including the James Webb Space Telescope, scientists can now actually monitor a number of new indicators and focus on comparing planets with each other.

“Planets in a given star system will form with similar amounts of carbon, and if one of them has less carbon, it could mean it’s trapped in a water mass. Just as it is on Earth,” state the authors of the study published in the journal Nature Astronomy. On the contrary, observing only those planets that have a lot of carbon in their atmosphere (with reference to the deduction that therefore there is also an abundant amount of carbon on the surface of the planet) can lead to the discovery of bodies such as Venus or Mars.

Carbon is not the only indicator



Just for context, Venus has a thick atmosphere that’s almost 97 percent carbon dioxide, but it’s definitely not a good place for life. And the mentioned Mars again has a relatively significant amount of carbon dioxide or methane in the atmosphere, which is, however, too thin for a change and again does not lead to Mars being comfortably habitable for humans. Of course, according to de Wit, it is necessary to think about the fact that carbon is not the only quantity that scientists take into account, and above all, the mentioned comparison of the state of other planets in the system is necessary.

Additionally, while a lower concentration of carbon in the atmosphere may indeed lead to liquid water on the planet’s surface, this still does not necessarily mean that life has evolved there—other biosignatures, such as ozone, are needed for that. This would indicate the replenishment of the atmosphere with molecular oxygen, which is difficult to explain without widespread photosynthesizing life.

Source: IFL Science, Nature Science, MIT