Are you aging well? These are the signs you need to watch out for according to doctors

#aging #signs #watch #doctors

There are ways and ways of growing old. Here are the secrets to facing advancing age in the best possible shape.

Aging well means much more than being physically healthy. Word of Theresa Allison, geriatrician and professor of medicine at the University of California at Davis. There are several factors, often not at all obvious, that have a great impact on the process in question. Let’s see them closely.

The American Association of Retired Persons has drawn up a list of eight decisive factors for optimal aging (Lintellettualedissidente.it)

In particular, the American Association of Retired Persons has drawn up a list of eight decisive elements, based on the most recent scientific evidence, for optimal aging of the over 50s. By combining the latter with a series of allied habits of longevity and health, the result is assured.

All the secrets to aging well

Factors that indicate you are aging healthily (in every sense) are as follows. Here you are all aspects to pay attention to:

Always testing yourself physically and experimenting with new activities are among the “secrets” to aging well (Lintellettualedissidente.it)

  • Have strong social connections;
  • Be physically active;
  • Follow a Mediterranean diet;
  • Participate in activities that give meaning to your life;
  • Sleep at least seven hours a night;
  • Always have an optimistic and positive outlook;
  • Avoid harmful habits as much as possible;
  • Keeps the brain healthy and active.

    • Upon closer inspection, these are recommendations valid for every moment of our life, even more so when the years begin to take their toll, physical pain (and not only) takes its toll, strength fades, and therefore there is the risk of abandoning go. Longevity does not always rhyme with happiness, in fact. In general, researchers and doctors recommend a series of habits can prolong the health periodthat is, the number of years enjoyed to the full, not just the total number of those lived.

    Also Read:  The health of local residents immediately improves when a coking factory - such as that of Tata Steel - closes, American research shows

    Always testing yourself physically, experimenting with new activities, following more intense workouts or simply climbing the stairs more often are some of them. Keep your brain activestarting hobbies like puzzles, learning new languages ​​and other activities that challenge and train the intellect are part of the list.

    But also socializing, making plans with friends, visiting relatives as often as possible and eating few (or better yet, none) processed foods. Likewise, controlling stress levels (because that is the root cause of all age-related diseases) and maintaining good oral health is crucial. All good resolutions, if desired, for the new year that is about to begin…

    Related News

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recent News

    Editor's Pick

    “Biggest setback” – “Values ​​in the basement”: Chancellor biographer sees black for Scholz | politics
    “Biggest setback” – “Values ​​in the basement”: Chancellor biographer sees black for Scholz | politics
    Posted on
    They caught Zinho, Rio de Janeiro’s number one enemy
    They caught Zinho, Rio de Janeiro’s number one enemy
    Posted on
    Xiaomi will be ready to debut its first electric car and there are new images – Business
    Xiaomi will be ready to debut its first electric car and there are new images – Business
    Posted on
    Artemis Crew Ready to Launch, Follow a Route Similar to Apollo 8 55 Years Ago
    Artemis Crew Ready to Launch, Follow a Route Similar to Apollo 8 55 Years Ago
    Posted on
    Tags
    abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USFP welcome world world news

    Please contact us at [email protected]

    Information

    • Terms & Conditions

    Hosted by ByoHosting

    More Interesting News