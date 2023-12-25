Are you aging well? These are the signs you need to watch out for according to doctors

#aging #signs #watch #doctors

There are ways and ways of growing old. Here are the secrets to facing advancing age in the best possible shape.

Aging well means much more than being physically healthy. Word of Theresa Allison, geriatrician and professor of medicine at the University of California at Davis. There are several factors, often not at all obvious, that have a great impact on the process in question. Let’s see them closely.

The American Association of Retired Persons has drawn up a list of eight decisive factors for optimal aging (Lintellettualedissidente.it)

In particular, the American Association of Retired Persons has drawn up a list of eight decisive elements, based on the most recent scientific evidence, for optimal aging of the over 50s. By combining the latter with a series of allied habits of longevity and health, the result is assured.

All the secrets to aging well

Factors that indicate you are aging healthily (in every sense) are as follows. Here you are all aspects to pay attention to:

Always testing yourself physically and experimenting with new activities are among the “secrets” to aging well (Lintellettualedissidente.it)

Have strong social connections;

Be physically active;

Follow a Mediterranean diet;

Participate in activities that give meaning to your life;

Sleep at least seven hours a night;

Always have an optimistic and positive outlook;

Avoid harmful habits as much as possible;

Keeps the brain healthy and active.

Upon closer inspection, these are recommendations valid for every moment of our life, even more so when the years begin to take their toll, physical pain (and not only) takes its toll, strength fades, and therefore there is the risk of abandoning go. Longevity does not always rhyme with happiness, in fact. In general, researchers and doctors recommend a series of habits can prolong the health periodthat is, the number of years enjoyed to the full, not just the total number of those lived.

Always testing yourself physically, experimenting with new activities, following more intense workouts or simply climbing the stairs more often are some of them. Keep your brain activestarting hobbies like puzzles, learning new languages ​​and other activities that challenge and train the intellect are part of the list.

But also socializing, making plans with friends, visiting relatives as often as possible and eating few (or better yet, none) processed foods. Likewise, controlling stress levels (because that is the root cause of all age-related diseases) and maintaining good oral health is crucial. All good resolutions, if desired, for the new year that is about to begin…