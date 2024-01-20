“Are you aware that your unconscious action caused his death?” : the owner of a horse that died in Gedinne gets angry

This Friday, many people had the opportunity to discover a dramatic publication relating to the death of a horse. It was near Gedinne that the animal’s owner found him lying on the ground. “Once again, people who know nothing about it just do what they want,” she laments. “I say a big thank you to the person who went to interfere in what was none of their business,” adds the owner, exasperated.

She explains in her publication that horses are not supposed to eat straw but hay. “Are you aware that your unconscious action caused the death of one of my horses?” she asks the person who fed her horse, whose identity is unknown. Following this event, the horse, called Ravel, died of colic. “Stop feeding animals whose needs or restrictions you do not know,” she adds, calling for maximum visibility to be given to her publication. This has already been shared by nearly 4000 people.

