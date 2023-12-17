Are you facing the problem of Virtual Memory being full? If so, we have a solution for you.

#facing #problem #Virtual #Memory #full #solution

Virtual Memory is a component of the Windows operating system. Of course, it can become full. And if it’s full, here’s your solution.

Virtual Memory full problem

Honestly, having your computer slow down probably makes you feel bad. And yes, it can happen for many reasons such as your hardware being old. Or the internal hardware may be overheating. Which is one of the reasons that are often found. is that there is not enough memory Insufficient memory affects almost every aspect of your system. Which makes it time to start paying more attention to memory.

Many people may think that main memory or RAM is not enough. But buying larger memory to replace may not be an option that you can easily do (especially for young people). Fortunately, the Windows operating system from the past until the present, which is Windows 11, has used Virtual Memory or virtual memory, which sometimes causes sluggishness. From the reason that the Virtual Memory of your operating system has a problem, whether it is a symptom that the Virtual Memory is full or does not work normally.

Before you have to shell out money to buy new main memory or RAM. We would like you to try adjusting the Virtual Memory settings on Windows to see if it helps solve your initial problem. If you’re ready to take action, then go ahead and follow along.

What is Virtual Memory?

Our computers have two types of memory. The hard drive or solid state drive, collectively known as Storage, and RAM for the hard drive is where your operating system resides. This includes photos, music, games, documents, and more. Your RAM stores program-specific data, which comes at a much faster speed than other storage sources. But there is more volatility. It acts as usable storage space specifically for the programs and files you open frequently.

So what is virtual memory or virtual memory?

If you use all the RAM available on your system, it uses virtual memory, which is also known as a swap or paging file, to provide temporary expansion. Your system’s virtual memory uses part of your storage’s memory to effectively expand your RAM or main memory. Therefore, this virtual memory is very useful because it helps your system to manage more data for programs than previously available.

However, your hard drive (HDD) storage (and even faster solid-state drives or SSDs) are much slower than fast RAM or main memory. This can cause your computer’s performance to decrease.

When your memory is low, the paging file will start. Some of the data stored in RAM is moved to the paging file. This leaves more room for high-speed memory functions.

Virtual Memory is low

If your virtual memory is low You will find the following message.

Your system is low on virtual memory. Windows is increasing the size of your virtual memory paging file. During this process, memory requests for some applications may be denied. For more information, see help.

Manually increasing the size of your paging file will help with this error message. Windows sets the default virtual memory paging file equal to the amount of installed RAM, but sometimes the paging file may be At least 1.5 times and up to 3 times the size of your physical RAM.

You can calculate your page file size using the following systems, for example a system with 4GB of RAM will have the minimum size. 1024x4x1.5=6,144MB [RAM 1GB x RAM ที่ติดตั้ง x ตัวคูณขั้นต่ำ] where the maximum size is 1024x4x3=12,288MB [RAM 1GB x RAM ที่ติดตั้ง x ตัวคูณสูงสุด]

Still, 12GB for a paging file is very large. We do not recommend using an upper limit. This is because when your paging file increases beyond a certain size. Your system will become unstable because of this. The paging file is therefore a temporary fix and should not be used as an alternative to increasing your physical RAM (remember, this is where the problem actually occurs). And it comes from the reason that your main RAM is too small)

How to increase your Virtual Memory

Common questions to ask are: “How much virtual memory will we need?” we have explained above. As for how to increase the size of virtual memory or virtual memory. That can be done as follows: How to increase page file size to get rid of virtual memory error message?

Go to Control Panel > System and Security > System(Control Panel > System and Security > System)

Select Advanced system settings (Advanced System Settings) to open your system properties. Then open to the Advanced tab(Advanced)

under efficiency(Performance) Select settings(Settings) Open the Advanced tab(Advanced) under virtual memory(Virtual memory) Select Change(Change) These are your virtual memory options.

In Windows 11, you can use the following methods to get to your advanced system settings.

Press the button Windows + I to open the Settings app

Head to System > About(System > About)

Select Advanced system settings (Advanced system settings)

under efficiency(Performance) Select settings(Settings) Open the Advanced tab(Advanced) under virtual memory(Virtual memory) Select Change(Change), which is your virtual memory option.

For both Windows 10 and Windows 11, the default option is to automatically manage paging file size for all drives (Automatically manage paging file size for all drives), uncheck this to enable the currently grayed out section below. Select the drive for which you want to edit the paging file size. This is usually your C: drive (or you can choose another drive, we recommend at least a high-speed SSD or NVME drive). It will help make the use of virtual memory better than before because it is faster than SSD.)

Then choose a custom size(Custom size) Set the maximum size (Maximum size) that you need for your paging file. according to the recommended size for your system. You should keep in mind that Windows limits the maximum paging file size to three times the amount of physical RAM you install. This is to ensure the stability of the system. You should set the default size(Initial size) is the currently allocated size(Currently allocated) (as in the picture above)

Click Set followed by OK. That’s it, you have successfully increased the virtual memory size of your system. This will prevent Windows from displaying warnings about the paging file size. The amount of virtual memory (virtual memory) is increased, but a system notification will be displayed for any decrease. Sudden drops can damage the system.

Should you clear Virtual Memory manually?

Increasing virtual memory or virtual memory on Windows is one thing you can do. But what about managing virtual memory when you use it? We generally don’t recommend manually clearing your virtual memory on Windows. If your virtual memory settings are managed by the system (which That’s exactly what will happen.) From time to time, Windows will automatically clean up your virtual memory and delete old data that is no longer needed. If you frequently clear virtual memory You may find that programs that use virtual memory crash or run out of memory faster, which is the main reason you used the paging file in the first place.

In short, you don’t need to manually clear virtual memory, as Windows manages memory usage and allocation. However, if you still want to manage the paging file directly. If you want the system to manage virtual memory or traditional virtual memory Here’s how to reset virtual memory by visiting the virtual memory page. above and select Turn on Automatically manage paging file size for all drives (Automatically manage paging file size for all drives) again

Other ways to increase your Virtual Memory

If your system is still slow after resizing the paging file That means you need to consider upgrading your RAM. Upgrading RAM is the only way to increase virtual memory by increasing the overall memory available on the system. You will be able to alleviate virtual memory issues during the process. It can also help speed up your system. Upgrading RAM has many advantages over relying on virtual memory, such as:

Faster system performance: RAM is much faster than virtual memory on storage. More RAM means more data can be accessed at top speed.

Increased Multitasking: With more RAM, you can comfortably run multiple demanding applications simultaneously. Virtual memory is more limited.

Improved stability: sometimes document files or other work files A large size can cause the system to become unstable. Increasing RAM effectively reduces the dependency on virtual memory.

Cost-effective: Upgrading RAM is a one-time cost that can extend the life of an old system. Using virtual memory takes up limited hard drive space over time.

