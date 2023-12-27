Are you grinding your teeth on a unique AI communicator from Humane? We know when to start selling – SMARTmania.cz

#grinding #teeth #unique #communicator #Humane #start #selling #SMARTmania.cz

Customers will receive the AI ​​Pin from Humane in the spring

Customers will receive their smart badge in the order in which they ordered it

It probably won’t work for you in Europe

Humane isn’t well-known yet, but it’s made a splash with its introduction of a small box that fits in your pocket and is powered by GPT-4 artificial intelligence. Already when the AI ​​Pin was officially announced, Humane said that the device would not ship until the beginning of 2024. Now the company has narrowed down the date, saying on the social network X (formerly Twitter) that the AI ​​Pin will start shipping in March 2024. According to the post, those who who pre-ordered the device will receive their AI badges first.

The first customers will receive the AI ​​Pin from Humane in the spring

“We ship all orders in the order they were received, based on the date of purchase,” reported by Humane. Just a refresher: the AI ​​Pin is a wearable projector powered by an unspecified Snapdragon processor. Instead of a screen, the device relies on voice commands and a projector that projects information onto the user’s hand. Its main feature is the integration of artificial intelligence, which allows it to handle activities such as voice messaging, language translation using artificial intelligence, and more.

Don’t overlook

The craziest wearable electronics? Humane AI Pin is a phone, projector and assistant in one

AI Pin is still available for pre-order on the Humane website for $699 (approx. CZK 18,800 with tax). In our Central European conditions, however, the device is practically unusable – for proper functioning, you need to pay $24 per month (approx. CZK 666 with VAT), thanks to which the user gets access to the Humane network and the full potential of artificial intelligence. This subscription is managed for the company by the American branch of the operator T-Mobile, and its compatibility with other operators can be successfully doubted.

Author of the article

Michael Chrobok

Deputy editor, photographer, gamer. I enjoy baseball, F1, urban planning, Wes Anderson movies, modern art and various fantasy/sci-fi worlds. I will not despise good food, an interesting book or a trip into the unknown.