Are you interested in stargazing? A professional astronomer explains how to get started

Queensland, Australia:

There are few things more peaceful and relaxing than spending the night under the stars. Many people go on holiday away from the bright city lights to go camping. They enjoyed the dark sky dotted with countless stars.

As a child, I loved trips like this, which helped solidify my interest in the night sky and all things space-related.

One of my greatest joys as an astronomer is sharing the night sky with people. There is something wonderful about helping people view the cosmos through a telescope and catch a glimpse of the many wonders of the universe. But we can also share the night sky and enjoy it with our own eyes – pointing out the constellations and planets or making the joyous discovery of watching a meteor shower.

It’s easy to get caught up in astronomy issues, and a question I’m often asked is, “How can I get more involved in stargazing?” Here’s how to start an interesting and lasting hobby that won’t break the bank.

Study the night sky

If you’re a budding astronomer, a good starting point is learning how to navigate the night sky. When I was younger, this involved getting a planisphere (a star map, you can make your own here) or A good textbook.

Today there are countless good applications that will help you find your way in the night sky.

A great example of such an application is Starium – the planetary program allows you to observe the night sky in the comfort of your own room or plan your observations the night before.

To memorize the night sky, you can try star jumping. Choose constellations that are bright, well-known, and easy to find and use them as clues to help you identify nearby constellations.

Study one constellation a week and after a year you will know most of them are visible from your location.

Let’s use Orion as an example. The slider below shows photos of Orion’s Stellarium soaring high in the sky on a summer night. I’ve added arrows to show how you can use Orion (shown in the center of the map below) to fly around the summer sky.

To study the constellations around Orion, your task is relatively simple. Set out on a clear, dark summer night and find Orion far to the north. The three stars in Orion’s Belt are fantastic landmarks for Orion’s neighbors.

If you follow the bar line and go to the right you will get to Sirius – the brightest star in the night sky and the brightest star in the night sky Canis Major, a large hunting dog. Continue the line and turn left and you will find canopythe second brightest star in the sky.

Now return to Orion’s belt and follow the line down and to the left. You’ll see a group of V-shaped stars, including the bright red Aldebaran. This is the Hyades star cluster (with Aldebaran as an intruder in the foreground) which is the head of the Bull.

Keep driving and you will reach your destination Pleiades – often called the Seven Sisters – a beautiful cluster of stars that is clearly visible to the naked eye.

Back to Orion again. This time you will draw the Rigel line (the bright star in the upper left corner of Orion’s square body). Betelgeuse (bright red star in the lower right corner of the frame) and heading towards the horizon. That leads to Twins – Twins.

By using Orion as a landmark, you can find your way to a large number of constellations (cyan lines indicate the rabbit, Hare; white lines to the Little Canis small hunting dog).

As you jump through the stars, you will slowly but surely learn to navigate the night sky until the constellations become familiar.

Virtual observation

Looking at the sky with the naked eye is amazing, but it’s also great to zoom in and see more detail.

What if you don’t have access to your own binoculars or telescope? Luckily, software like Stellarium can provide a great virtual observing experience.

Imagine you want to see Saturn’s rings – a spectacular view even through a small telescope. You can easily do this with Stellarium. Find Saturn using the search bar and click to view information about the planet.

Click the cross symbol to “lock” then zoom in. The more you zoom in, the more you will see. You can even move the clock forward or backward to see the planet’s moons moving in their orbits or the tilt of Saturn’s rings. it changes from our perspective over time.

Virtual observing sessions are as simple as that – just move your finger across the sky until you find something you want to see and zoom in.

Example of using the clock function in Stellarium to observe the movement of the moons of Saturn.starium

A hobby best shared

Virtual observation sessions are great, but they pale in comparison to real observation sessions. I recommend using a planetarium program like Stellarium to figure out what you want to see and then start seeing it for yourself.

Astronomy is a great hobby that is best shared. Most cities have their own astronomy clubs, which usually welcome visitors who want to view the night sky.

I joined the local astronomy society West Yorkshire Astronomical Society in England when I was only eight years old. I owe them a lot. The team members were so supportive of a little boy who had so many questions, and I truly believe I would not be where I am today without their help. As a member, I have seen firsthand what a fantastic amateur astronomy community it is.

Author Jonti Horner, at age 16, shows British Astronomer Royal Arnold Wolfendale (right) the 18-inch WYAS telescope, handmade by members. The association’s president at the time, Ken Willoughby, is also seen. Alan Horner, provided by the author

The society holds weekly astronomy talks led by club members and visiting astronomers from local universities. We also regularly view the night sky using the association’s telescope, a giant telescope that the members built themselves.

People who enjoy their hobbies do nothing more than share their hobbies with others. Members of astronomical societies are excellent guides to the night sky and often have incredible equipment that they are happy to share with you.

Both astronomy clubs and universities often offer public night sky viewing events, which are a great opportunity to view the sky through a telescope with an experienced guide to help you find the most impressive views to share.

So if you want to learn more about the night sky, contact your local astronomy community – it could be the start of something special.

If you want to find a local astronomy group, check out this list. If you are a member of an unlisted group, please contact them and request a listing update using the “Contact Us” link.

(Author:Jonti Hornerprofessor (astrophysics), University of Southern Queensland)

(Disclosure Statement: Jonti Horner does not work for, consult with, own shares in, or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond her academic position)

This article was republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

