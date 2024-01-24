Are you stressed? Study shows how prolonged stress wreaks havoc on the body

#stressed #Study #shows #prolonged #stress #wreaks #havoc #body

Stress does nothing good, whether on a physical, moral or even biological level. A blood test of nearly 5,000 people shows that stressful life events (like bereavement or financial insecurity) can disrupt biological systems.

This will also interest you

[EN VIDÉO] Stress accelerates the appearance of white hair Also called Marie-Antoinette syndrome, the appearance of white hair due to stress is favored…

According to a new study led by researchers at theUniversity College London, stressful life events can deteriorate biological health, independent of possible genetic predispositions. The research, published in the journal Brain, Behavior and Immunity, reveals how experiencing stress over a prolonged period can disrupt communication signals from the immune, nervous, and endocrine systems. This disorder is linked to a wide range of mental and physical illnesses, such as depression, schizophrenia or cardiovascular diseases.

The researchers analyzed the blood levels of four biomarkers in more than 4,900 people over the age of 50. Two biomarkers were proteins involved in the innate immune response to inflammation (C-reactive protein and fibrinogenfibrinogen), and the other two were hormones involved in the physiology of the stress response (cortisolcortisol and IGF-1IGF-1). Biomarker activities were classified into groups according to their health risk. The researchers then examined how prior exposure to stressful circumstances might influence the likelihood of being in the highest risk group.

The harmful effect of stress is cumulative

The result: Exposure to general stress — such as having experienced a divorce or bereavement in the past two years — was linked to a 61% increase in the likelihood of being in the high-risk group four years later. late. The effect was cumulative, with each additional stressor increasing this probability by 19%.

Also Read:  Dangerously modified pangolin coronavirus in China

Note that participants who only reported financial stress were 59% more likely to belong to this same group four years later. “ This may be because this form of stress can invade many aspects of our lives, leading to family conflict, social exclusion, and even hunger or homelessness. “, said lead author Odessa S. Hamilton.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

He Long’s night show was accused of discrimination, Taiwan Foundation filed a lawsuit, 2 sponsorships were suspended | Politics | Central News Agency CNA
He Long’s night show was accused of discrimination, Taiwan Foundation filed a lawsuit, 2 sponsorships were suspended | Politics | Central News Agency CNA
Posted on
Mark Knopfler will release his tenth album in April | Music
Mark Knopfler will release his tenth album in April | Music
Posted on
Australian Open: Zverev defeats Alcaraz in the quarterfinals – Sport
Australian Open: Zverev defeats Alcaraz in the quarterfinals – Sport
Posted on
■ NEWS – Great insecurity and psychological disorders •
■ NEWS – Great insecurity and psychological disorders •
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News