Argentina’s Inflation Reaches 211%, a Record Since the 1990s!

Argentina reported the 2023 annual inflation rate to skyrocket 211%. This figure is the highest inflation since the early 1990s.

Meanwhile, inflation in December 2023 will reach 25.5%. Argentina is indeed trying to prevent the country from experiencing hyperinflation or uncontrolled inflation because prices are rapidly increasing.

Quoted from , Friday (12/1/2024), President Javier Milei continued his efforts to prevent hyperinflation with strict austerity measures. He, who only took office on December 10 2023, has also promised to control inflation.

Previously, Milei had explained that controlling inflation was not easy. So, it will take quite a long time for Argentina to be in a good inflation position.

He is known to have implemented strict austerity measures to lower inflation, reduce a large fiscal deficit and rebuild government coffers.

Argentina’s annual inflation rate has surpassed neighboring Venezuela, which is the country with the highest inflation in Latin America at 193% in 2023.

Argentinian people also admit that there are no longer cheap goods in the country. Due to expensive necessities, people also continue to reduce their consumption.

“Nothing is cheap. Previously I bought one kilo (of potatoes), now I get three or four potatoes,” said Graciela Bravo, a 65-year-old retiree.

This was also done by a lawyer (49) Alejandro Grossi, who has cut the number of purchases for his needs. This is acknowledged to have been done for years when inflation continued to be high.

“I bought less things for myself than I wanted. Had to adapt. It seems we are used to it, this has become something normal here, inflation and price changes,” he explained.

