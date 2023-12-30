Argentine Valentín Castellanos scored a goal and gave two assists in the 3-1 victory against Frosinone

#Argentine #Valentín #Castellanos #scored #goal #gave #assists #victory #Frosinone

Argentine striker Valentín “Taty” Castellanos scored one of the goals with which his team, Lazio, defeated Frosinone 3-1 at home, where Matías Soulé and Enzo Barrenechea were starters, in a match corresponding to date 18 of the Italian soccer series A.

At the Olympic stadium in Rome, former Vélez Sarsfield Matías Soulé opened the scoring with a penalty and thus scored his seventh goal since arriving in Frosinone, but 15 minutes later Castellanos rose in the visitors’ area, headed a very good center and equalized for Lazio.

A minute later, Castellanos dressed as an assistant and entering the area gave the ball to Danish forward Gustav Isaksen, who scored the second. At the end of the match, the Spanish defender Patric sealed the result in favor of the Romans, after another pass from “Taty”.

Soulé trained in the lower divisions of Vélez Sarsfield and, using parental authority, went to Juventus, who now loaned him to Frosinone. The midfielder has already been called to friendly matches by the Argentine national team coach, Lionel Scaloni.

Barrenechea, meanwhile, was born in the Córdoba city of Villa María and played in the children’s and youth teams of Newell’s Old Boys until Sion from Switzerland bought him and then sold him to Juventus. The midfielder has also already trained with the Argentine team after being called up by Scaloni.

For its part, Inter remained at the top despite having drawn 1-1 with Genoa, in a match in which the Italian-Argentine striker Mateo Retegui returned to play after several games injured for the locals.

The Neriazzurros’ goal was scored by Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic, while Romanian defender Radu Dragusin equalized for the hosts.

With these results, Inter leads with 45 points, followed by Juventus with 40 and Milan and Fiorentina with 33 points.

Fiorentina, with Argentine Lucas Beltrán as the starter, beat Torino at home by 1-0 and moved into the Champions League qualification positions.

The “Fiore” goal, in which Lucas Martinez Quarta entered the complement, was scored by defender Luca Ranieri.

In another match, played at the Diego Maradona stadium, Napoli drew a goalless home draw with Monza, whose starter was Argentine Valentín Carboni.

The Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone entered the local team in the second half, while Franco Carboni was among the Monza replacements.

