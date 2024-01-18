Argument over chanting; Argument over chanting – Argument over chanting | Brahmins | Kanchipuram

#Argument #chanting #Argument #chanting #Argument #chanting #Brahmins #Kanchipuram

Kancheepuram: Clashes between Brahmin sects in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram over chanting. The incident took place this morning at the Kancheepuram Agnivarathan temple. Kaiankali was the result of a dispute between the North Indian sect known as ‘Vadakalis’ who follow Sanskrit and the South Indian sect known as ‘Thenkalis’ who follow Tamil.

While the ‘veedupani’ ceremony of bringing out the temple’s deity Vishnu was going on, chanters in Tamil started reciting ‘Nalaira Divya Prabandham’. Later the followers of Sanskrit raised a protest.

The dispute was over whether the sloka should be recited in Tamil or Sanskrit. The dispute resulted in a scuffle. No one was injured. Similar encroachments were reported in the area last year as well.