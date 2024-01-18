Argument over chanting; Argument over chanting – Argument over chanting | Brahmins | Kanchipuram

#Argument #chanting #Argument #chanting #Argument #chanting #Brahmins #Kanchipuram

Kancheepuram: Clashes between Brahmin sects in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram over chanting. The incident took place this morning at the Kancheepuram Agnivarathan temple. Kaiankali was the result of a dispute between the North Indian sect known as ‘Vadakalis’ who follow Sanskrit and the South Indian sect known as ‘Thenkalis’ who follow Tamil.

While the ‘veedupani’ ceremony of bringing out the temple’s deity Vishnu was going on, chanters in Tamil started reciting ‘Nalaira Divya Prabandham’. Later the followers of Sanskrit raised a protest.

The dispute was over whether the sloka should be recited in Tamil or Sanskrit. The dispute resulted in a scuffle. No one was injured. Similar encroachments were reported in the area last year as well.

Also Read:  The jackfruit is not cooked; Son broke mother's hands for not cooking jackfruit | Malayalam News, Kerala News | Manorama Online

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Veterinarians remember the importance of complying with deworming, vaccination and periodic checkups
Veterinarians remember the importance of complying with deworming, vaccination and periodic checkups
Posted on
The prosecutor investigating the Ecuadorian TV siege was shot
The prosecutor investigating the Ecuadorian TV siege was shot
Posted on
€2000 bonus for workers with children: all the information to obtain it
€2000 bonus for workers with children: all the information to obtain it
Posted on
Apple Watch will lose a key feature in the US. Because of the patent war
Apple Watch will lose a key feature in the US. Because of the patent war
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News