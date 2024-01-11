Ariana Grande is returning to her music after a tumultuous year | Backbiting

#Ariana #Grande #returning #music #tumultuous #year #Backbiting

Ariana Grande was in the news a lot last year, but not because of her music. There was a lot of gossip about her because of the end of her marriage and a new romance with her Wicked-co-star. Now she lets the music speak for itself again.

It must have taken some getting used to for Grande’s fans. After the singer released a new album every year from 2018 to 2020, things became a lot quieter after that. A few separate songs and collaborations appear here and there, but her musical productivity drops considerably.

The singer will marry Dalton Gomez in 2021 and will join as a coach that same year The Voice in the United States. After that, a large part of her life became devoted to the film Wicked.

Grande will travel to the United Kingdom at the end of 2022, where most of the filming of the two films (due for release in November 2024 and November 2025) will take place. This leaves her little time for writing or recording new music, but she also sees little of her husband Gomez. The distance and the busy schedule of the singer and actress will probably mean that the two will end their marriage in the first half of 2023.

Relationship with co-star Ethan Slater

Not long after the news of Grande and Gomez’s split, the gossip begins. The singer is said to have entered into a relationship with Ethan Slater, her co-star Wicked. Evil tongues claim that this affair has already been going on while Grande is still married.

Slater is even said to have ended his relationship of more than ten years to be with Grande. The actor became father of his first child less than a year earlier.

Although there is no evidence that Grande and Slater haven’t sorted things out before dating, they are getting a lot of abuse online. Grande has been called names many times homewrecker: someone who breaks up another person’s relationship or family.

She herself said at the end of 2023 that it was a year full of contradictions for her. She has never felt more fulfilled by her work, but there is a downside. “I feel completely misunderstood by people who don’t know me. They link rumors together and make of me what they want with all kinds of assumptions about my life,” she writes on Instagram.

Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande’s current boyfriend, with whom she plays in Wicked. Photo: NL Image

Long-awaited return with yes, and?

Grande has kept a low profile during the storm about her private life, besides occasionally promoting her makeup products. That is now changing. After showing her fans some images from the studio at the end of last year, she immediately starts this year with the announcement of her comeback single.

The song is called yes, and? and is produced by Grande himself, in collaboration with hit producers Max Martin and ILYA. Furthermore, little is known about the style of Grande’s new music. Rumor has it yes, and? is inspired by Madonna’s hit song Vogue from 1990.

The coming weeks will reveal whether the troubles in Grande’s private life have had an effect on her popularity or whether the song will become a big hit as usual.