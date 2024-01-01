Arizona Cardinals give Cowboys and Patriots hope with comeback win in Philadelphia

#Arizona #Cardinals #give #Cowboys #Patriots #hope #comeback #win #Philadelphia

There were fireworks in many places on New Year’s Eve in Week 17 of the NFL. The biggest surprise came from the Arizona Cardinals, who won at the Philadelphia Eagles and thus turned both the NFC East playoff race and the draft order upside down.

The San Francisco 49ers meanwhile secured the NFC’s top seed. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC West once again.

NFL: Game reports week 17

New York Jets (6-10) @ Cleveland Browns (11-5)

Result: 20:37 (7:20, 10:14, 0:0, 3:3) BOXSCORE

Detroit Lions (11-5) @ Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

Result: 19:20 (3:7, 0:0, 7:0, 9:10) BOXSCORE

New England Patriots (4-12) @ Buffalo Bills (10-6)

Result: 21:27 (7:13, 7:7, 0:7, 7:0) BOXSCORE

As in the previous week, the Bills weren’t exactly in top shape, but in the end they still kept their chances of winning the AFC East title open, as the Dolphins lost to the Ravens at the same time.

The Patriots started brightly with a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown from Jalen Reagor. As a result, however, the Patriots offense’s biggest problem became apparent once again: turnovers! However, two interceptions by Bailey Zappe and a lost fumble by Pharaoh Brown only led to 13 points for the Bills, who struggled offensively.

Before the break, Zappe threw a pick-six to Rasul Douglas, who further extended the home team’s lead. However, Zappe brought his team back with a rushing touchdown. After the break, Josh Allen scored his second rushing touchdown of the game and his 15th of the season, tying the quarterback single-season record. And that one made the difference in the end.

With this loss and the Cardinals’ win, the Patriots currently have the third pick in the upcoming draft.

Atlanta Falcons (7-9) @ Chicago Bears (7-9)

Result: 17:37 (0:7, 7:14, 3:6, 7:10) BOXSCORE

The Bears achieved another respectable success and Justin Fields once again showed good approaches, especially in conjunction with DJ Moore, who not only scored the first notable touchdown of the game, but also had a total of nine receptions for 159 yards. The Bears also scored a total of three rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, for the Falcons, who could still win the NFC South thanks to the Saints’ win in Tampa Bay, returner DeAundre Alford set a dubious record: He carried a kickoff return over 96 yards, but stumbled on the way to the end zone. It was the longest kickoff return in NFL history that did not result in a touchdown.

Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) @ Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

Result: 20:23 (3:7, 0:7, 7:3, 10:6) BOXSCORE

A touchdown catch by Davante Adams at the goal line with 43 seconds on the clock was ultimately not enough to bring the Raiders back into the game. As a result, the Raiders officially missed the playoffs. The Colts, in turn, are keeping their chances in the AFC South alive for Week 18.

Los Angeles Rams (9-7) @ New York Giants (5-11)

Result: 26:25 (7:0, 7:10, 6:6, 6:9) BOXSCORE

With a lot of luck, the Rams kept their good starting position in the fight for the playoffs in the NFC alive and were later even rewarded with a secure playoff spot thanks to a mistake by the Seahawks. But they had to tremble until the end. With 34 seconds to play, kicker Mason Crosby narrowly missed a 54-yard field goal to seal a potential victory for the Giants, who nearly staged a wild comeback.

With 3:27 to play, Gunner Olszewski carried a punt 94 yards for a touchdown. However, the subsequent two-point conversion went wrong, leaving the difference at one point.

Arizona Cardinals (4-12) @ Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)

Result: 25:31 (3:7, 3:14, 15:0, 14:10) BOXSCORE

The sensation of the weekend happened in Philadelphia, because thanks to a comeback win by the Cardinals, the Eagles have now given up their pole position in the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys have their fate in their own hands in Week 18 and can win the division with a win. The Eagles can only hope for help.

The Eagles actually had everything under control at halftime after two touchdowns from Julio Jones and a 99-yard pick-six from Sydney Brown. But then Kyler Murray and the Cardinals woke up. Murray led his team back with two touchdown passes to Michael Carter and James Conner. And after further touchdowns on both sides, it was 28:28 with five minutes left. The Cardinals went for a surprise onside kick that landed at Philly. But the Eagles didn’t move from the spot, even went backwards and settled for a field goal. With 2:33 minutes to play, the guests marched down the field again and James Conner ultimately ran for the winning touchdown over two yards with 32 seconds left.

There is also reason for concern for the Eagles about wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who left the stadium on crutches and with a supportive shoe. A diagnosis is still pending.

New Orleans Saints (8-8) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)

Result: 23:13 (7:0, 10:0, 3:0, 3:13) BOXSCORE

The Bucs woke up late to make up for a disastrous start to the game, leaving the NFC South wide open again. The home team almost came close again, but after a catch, wide receiver Trey Palmer dropped a fumble while falling to the ground, giving the Saints the victory in the final seconds. They had previously been unlucky with 1:37 minutes left when a two-point attempt after a touchdown by Chris Godwin failed after a penalty in the second attempt.

The Saints, on the other hand, are worried about Alvin Kamara, who left the game early with an injury.

San Francisco 49ers (12-4) @ Washington Commanders (4-12)

Result: 27:10 (10:0, 3:10, 7:0, 7:0) BOXSCORE

The Niners struggled for a long time and ultimately needed two touchdowns from Elijah Mitchell and Brandon Aiyuk in the second half to complete a victory in the capital. And since the Eagles lost at the same time, the Niners can no longer be taken away from the top seed in the NFC.

However, there are still concerns because running back Christian McCaffrey had to go into the locker room early with a calf injury. An exact diagnosis is still pending.

Carolina Panthers (2-14) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7)

Result: 0:26 (0:3, 0:6, 0:10, 0:7) BOXSCORE

Even without Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars had little trouble keeping their chances of winning the AFC South alive. With quarterback CJ Beathard, they focused primarily on the run game and got strong production from Travis Etienne, who scored two touchdowns, including a 62-yard run. Defensively, six sacks were achieved against a once again overwhelmed Bryce Young, who even had to be treated temporarily but ultimately returned.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears can be happy because the Panthers now officially have the worst record in the NFL and are therefore guaranteed the first pick in the 2024 draft. However, after the trade last year for the first pick (Bryce Young), that belongs to the Bears.

Miami Dolphins (11-5) @ Baltimore Ravens (13-3)

Result: 19:56 (10:7, 3:21, 0:7, 6:21) BOXSCORE

Tennessee Titans (5-11) @ Houston Texans (9-7)

Result: 3:26 (0:3, 3:17, 0:3, 0:3) BOXSCORE

The Texans are keeping their AFC South title chances alive with this win. Quarterback CJ Stroud returned with a decent performance after a break of several weeks following a concussion and the defense was in strong form with six sacks and a defensive touchdown. Meanwhile, Will Anderson set a franchise rookie record with his seventh sack of the season.

Meanwhile, the victim of this defense was Titans QB Will Levis, who had to leave early with a foot injury after a strip sack and a touchdown and did not return.

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) @ Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

Result: 30:23 (7:0, 10:14, 7:3, 6:6) BOXSCORE

The Steelers also won quarterback Mason Rudolph’s second start, keeping their playoff chances alive. The run game was key, averaging 4.4 yards. Najee Harris ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns, and Jaylen Warren added 75 yards and another touchdown. Meanwhile, George Pickens impressed again through the air with 131 yards.

The Seahawks’ defeat made the Rams celebrate at the same time, as they secured a wild card in the NFC. The Seahawks still have a shot at the postseason, but will have to hope for shooting help in Week 18.

In addition, it is certain that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will once again finish a season with a non-negative balance. He continues to wait for one in his NFL career since 2007.

Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) @ Denver Broncos (8-8)

Result: 9:16 (0:3, 3:10, 3:0, 0:3) BOXSCORE

In the end, the Broncos had to tremble again with an onside kick, but in the end it was enough to win against their division rivals. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham won his first start under Sean Payton in place of Russell Wilson and yet the Broncos missed the playoffs because of the different results.

Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) @ Kansas City Chiefs (10-6)

Result: 17:25 (3:7, 14:6, 0:3, 0:9) BOXSCORE

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t look particularly good offensively again, but thanks to their hard-fought victory over the Bengals, they once again won the AFC West – for the eighth time in a row. The top scorer of the game was kicker Harrison Butker, who was the only player to score points around four minutes before the end of the first half. In total, he sank six field goals, the longest from 54 yards.

Patrick Mahomes did throw a touchdown pass early in the game, but he also lost a fumble. It was his 17th turnover of the season, a career high for him in the NFL. At the same time, he also managed a 67-yard pass to Rashee Rice in the second half – it was the Chiefs’ longest scrimmage play this season.

Meanwhile, the turning point in the game was a goal line stop by the Chiefs on 4th&1 at the 8-yard line. The Bengals were on the verge of extending their lead to two scores, but came away empty-handed and couldn’t get near the red zone after that. The Bengals have officially missed the playoffs.

Green Bay Packers (8-8) @ Minnesota Vikings (7-9)

Result: 33:10 (10:0, 13:3, 7:0, 3:7) BOXSCORE