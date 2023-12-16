Arizona Sunshine 2 Review – Fred Again

#Arizona #Sunshine #Review #Fred

Arizona Sunshine is a zombie shooter/slasher set in a zombie-infested, sunny Arizona. After the experiences of the first part, our nameless hero has retreated to his camper on the edge of a gorge, where he sees zombies (Freddies, as he calls them) pouring into the ravine while drinking beer. Life is quiet and goes on like this.

That changes with a helicopter flying over that is in serious trouble and crashes not much further away. Our hero doesn’t think twice and shakes his hangover out of his head and goes on the hunt for the crashed helicopter. Maybe he’ll finally see other survivors!

Of course, this requires him to leave his safe, sheltered spot and venture among the Freddies. Anyone who has ever seen a zombie movie or played a zombie game knows that a zombie is only dead when you destroy its brain, which means you have to shoot Freddies in the head or separate the head from the torso with a melee weapon. So it is often quite bloody.

Aim, shoot, reload



Most Freddies stagger towards you at a rather leisurely pace, giving you plenty of time to aim your weapon and pull the trigger. It becomes more difficult once you have shot your weapon empty, as Arizona Sunshine 2 has included one of the most realistic reloading sequences, which also differs per weapon. For a standard pistol, this involves removing the empty cartridge, removing the new one from your utility belt, stuffing it into your pistol and reloading your pistol. That sounds simple, but when several Freddies are walking towards you, it can get quite hectic!

There is no shortage of variation in weapons, in addition to various pistols you will also come across various shotguns, riot guns and more. Also present is the most satisfying weapon, the flamethrower! Yet Arizona Sunshine 2 is not Dead Island, in which slaughtering zombies with a wide variety of crafted weapons has been elevated to a true art. Arizona Sunshine 2 should have more of the regular weapons.

All these weapons have one disadvantage: they make noise. Once you fire a shot, you attract the attention of all Freddies in the area. So you better be well prepared before you enter into a confrontation. Fortunately, you can keep multiple pistols in your utility belt and carry a large weapon on your back. So you never have to be without a weapon.

Buddy, your friend and companion

It doesn’t stop there, but for that we have to go back to the story. Our hero is on his way to the crashed helicopter. As soon as he gets there, the pilot turns out not to have survived the crash, but to be looking for it Patient Zeroor the very first infected Freddie.

You see your chance and want to hunt for that Patient Zero, so that you can hopefully be saved. You don’t have to do that alone, in the back of the helicopter you will find a dog that did survive the crash. This buddy will guide you through the rest of the game’s 19 chapters and prove extremely useful.

Not only can you instruct Buddy to attack Freddies, he can also help you retrieve objects for you in remote places. Buddy also has two extra storage spaces for two more weapons.

Buddy has another advantage: our main character chats quite a lot. In the first Arizona Sunshine he mainly did that against himself and Freddie. Now Buddy is his main conversation partner and that comes across a lot more naturally, even though Buddy doesn’t talk back either. Buddy turns out to be a special and very useful addition to the game!

Technical limitations, large, varied campaign

Depending on your playing style, the story of Arizona Sunshine 2 spans about 7-10 hours, spread over 19 chapters. The story takes you to various locations, from large open spaces to inside various buildings including a hospital and an army base, the sewers and even on a moving train. You will spend most of your time shooting headshots at the various Freddies, but you will also have to climb regularly.

Usually you know what is expected of you, the game does not offer a large open world, but a mainly linear path. The game gives hints at crucial moments, for example if it is better to escape a wave of Freddies than to fight them. However, one important mechanic is not explained: you regularly come across suitcases where you can make explosives and Molotov cocktails. How, that is not told. Once you get the hang of knocking the ingredients together it’s a piece of cake, but it’s not really intuitive the first time.

Your storage space for melee weapons and explosives is also very limited, making those weapons hardly practical. You can store two such weapons in your gloves, so with two hand grenades you are already ‘full’ and you no longer have room for an ax or something.

Technically, Arizona Sunshine 2 still has some room for improvement. Buddy and Freddies often stick their arms, legs or heads straight through doors and walls. That looks sloppy, but in practice it shouldn’t spoil the fun. The game is also built to be played standing up. Seated gaming is supported, but suitcases or tables are often positioned too high, without the option to look into or on them.

In addition to the campaign, the horde mode should also be mentioned. This mode, in which you have to fend off waves of Freddies from a limited location, currently only has one location, but if the first part is any indication, we can expect new locations in the near future. The horde mode is especially suitable if you don’t feel like the story, but just want to blast Freddies.

Arizona Sunshine 2 Review – Excellent sequel despite technical hickups

The addition of Buddy has turned out to be a golden find. Not only does it give the hero of the story someone to talk to or pat on the head, it also proves to be extremely useful in practice for quietly thinning out the Freddies before you take up the cruder weaponry. That is useful, because the silent melee weapons prove to be of little use in the game.

The campaign is quite extensive with 19 chapters and invites you to play again, but on a higher difficulty level. The extensive reloading mechanism seems simple at first, until you see a horde of Freddies coming towards you and you drop your cartridge on the ground in your haste.

Don’t expect an in-depth story, but a solid game with pleasant gameplay that is an asset to VR. Arizona Sunshine is one of the better, more extensive zombie shooters to appear on VR. So grab your guns and start hunting for Freddies!

The plus and minus points

Buddy

Extensive campaign

Varied environments

Reload mechanism