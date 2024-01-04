Arjen Lubach revives parody of Dido hit after DJs score again with song | Show

#Arjen #Lubach #revives #parody #Dido #hit #DJs #score #song #Show

with videoDimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Tiësto & Dido & W&W are currently having a big hit with the song Thank you, a remix of Dido’s hit from 2000. It was also a sample that was used for Eminem’s number 1 song Stan . 23 years ago, Arjen Lubach conquered the charts with a parody and with the new remix the comedian also decided to give his song Jelle a new look.

Mark den Blanken Jan 3 2024 Last update: 03-01-24, 21:54

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access

Also Read:  Sopranos actor Richard Romanus dies in Greece | Stars

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Only eight “Rally1” cars will start in the Monte Carlo Rally this year – Motoru sports – Sportacentrs.com
Only eight “Rally1” cars will start in the Monte Carlo Rally this year – Motoru sports – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
Exercise routines according to age
Exercise routines according to age
Posted on
Authors receive their rights
Authors receive their rights
Posted on
Children’s names Noah and Julia remain as popular as ever
Children’s names Noah and Julia remain as popular as ever
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News