Arkéa-B&B Hotels for 2024: Sénéchal as an asset for the classics, Tour stage at the top of the wishlist

The message is to fast forward a lousy year as a WorldTour team. Arkéa – B&B Hotels saw their manager leave with Warren Barguil and hopes to fill those big shoes with classic acquisition Florian Sénéchal. And the formation dreams of discovering the new super talent in cross-country.

That’s how it was last year

In his first year in the WorldTour, Arkéa-Samsic made a poor impression.

Nacer Bouhanni, who was plagued by injuries, was no longer his old self. And the other cocks of the team, Barguil and Hofstetter, also disappointed at WorldTour level.

A brilliant move at the beginning of August was recruiting sprint bomb Arnaud Démare, who was at loggerheads with the riders and management of Groupama-FDJ.

Démare thanked his new employer at the beginning of October with bouquets of flowers in the Tour of the Vendée and Paris-Bourges.

With his points harvest, Démare also ensured that Astana, not Arkéa, was the worst student in the WorldTour class of 2023.

Sénéchal for the classics, Démare and Vauquelin in Tour

Win a Tour stage and climb out of the danger zone in the team ranking. That is the twofold goal of Arkéa-B&B Hotels in 2024.

In order to collect a truckload of points, the Breton formation attracted potential points guns such as Clément Venturini and the Italian Vincenzo Albanese, who last season scored no fewer than 32 top 10 places at Eolo-Kometa.

With Florian Sénéchal, Arkéa also attracted a real leader for the Flemish classics. The Frenchman, who speaks some West Flemish, will be missed at The Wolfpack.

To win a Tour stage, the Bretons can no longer rely on Warren Barguil. He returned to his first love: DSM.

All balls are then placed on Arnaud Démare. His sprint train was already expanded during the mercato with 2 first class wagons: Miles Scotson (whom Démare knows from Groupama) and Sénéchal.

In La Grande Boucle we are also looking forward to the Tour debut of all-rounder Kevin Vauquelin, who started the season with a whirlwind last year but then stagnated somewhat.

Florian Sénéchal was the French champion 2 years ago.

Discovering new Alaphilippe in cross country

It is striking that Arkéa-B&B Hotels also wants to focus more and more on cross-country.

Newcomer Clément Venturini, five-time French cyclo-cross champion, was told during his contract negotiations that he should cycle more in the winter. Does the French championship in Brittany have anything to do with that?

The Breton team was also looking for the services of a promising Belgian cyclo-cross rider, but he said “non”.

Arkéa was recently associated with Steve Chainel’s cyclo-cross team. The secret dream: to discover the new Alaphilippe, who started his career in the field, among all the young cyclocross talent.

Newcomer Venturini must cross more from his new employer.

biggest loss: with Warren Barguil, the team saw its leader and supporter of the Breton fans leave. A certainty on a lot of points, with top 10 places in the climbing classics and (distant) places of honor in stage races. Who will fill those big shoes?

Striking: until 2022, B&B Hotels was still the main sponsor of a French competitor of Arkéa. You know, the team led by Jens Debusschere and team boss Jérome Pineau, who did not find additional sponsors and pulled the plug on the project in December 2022. Now B&B Hotels returns to the pack as co-sponsor of Arkéa.

revelation: Ewen Costiou will quickly win prizes this season, according to team manager Emmanuel Hubert. Last season, the 21-year-old Breton already scored well as a neo-pro with a 2nd place in Paris-Camembert and a 9th place in the GP de Wallonie.

Newcomers: Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) from Eolo-Kometa, Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) from Equipo Kern Pharma, Laurens Huys from Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, Miles Scotson (Aus) from Groupama-FDJ, Florian Sénéchal from Soudal-QuickStep, Clément Venturini (Fra) from AG2R. Departures: Warren Barguil (Fra) to Team DSM-firmenich PostNL, Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) to Israel-Premier Tech, Andrii Ponomar (Oek) to Corratec-Selle Italia, Clément Russo (Fra) to Groupama-FDJ.