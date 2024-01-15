Armağan Çağlayan rebelled against the price of İskender

Producer Armağan Çağlayan often expresses his thoughts about increasing prices on his social media account. Finally, Çağlayan rebelled against İskender prices.

Armağan Çağlayan, who shared the menu of a place he went to the other day on his he said.

One of his followers said, “Nobody should go there for a month, buy vegetables in whole grains for a month, how will the prices drop?”

Armağan Çağlayan responded to this comment: “What is happening in Turkey is not demand inflation, madam. The situation you say only happens in countries where demand inflation occurs.”

