Armando Guadiana, former senator from Morena, dies from prostate cancer – El Financiero

Armando Guadiana Tijerina, former senator from Morena, died at the age of 77 early this Tuesday, December 26, due to prostate cancer.

According to first reports, the Coahuila businessman, who until a few months ago was the same party’s candidate for governor of Coahuila, died in a private clinic in Nuevo León.

Guadiana Tijerina was facing a fight against prostate cancer that he had suffered since 2017, therefore, the senator from Coahuila had been undergoing treatment in the City of Houston, Texas, and later received treatment in Mexico.

The family of the former official explained that the funeral services will be held in the City of Saltillo, Coahuila, in memory of Armando Guadiana.

In June of this year, Guadiana had reported that he would take a “little vacation” and travel to Spain to watch bullfights, although he did not rule out running for the government of Coahuila.

“I am going to continue fighting. I am a people of struggle, of work. I am not going to rest until God leaves me alive and healthy. We are going to continue working for Coahuila in the companies where we are active as well,” he said.

Who is Armando Guadiana?

Aramando Guadiana was born on March 2, 1946 in Múzquiz, Coahuila. He was a civil engineer and a master of science, with a specialty in operations research from the Tecnológico de Monterrey.

His political career began in 1971, that is, at the age of 25. At that time he served as general director of Cadastre, in addition to being a local deputy from 1973 to 1976, being secretary of the Finance Commission.

Armando Guadiana’s career has been focused on business life, since he was president of the Saraperos de Saltillo baseball club for more than 10 years, in addition to being part of the board of directors of the soccer club called Panteras.

Coal marketing is one of its main businesses, as it has companies dedicated to the sector and is currently a member of the Association of Mining Engineers, Metallurgists and Geologists of Mexico, in addition to being a counselor of the Mining Chamber of Mexico.

He has used his experience as a federal senator, currently he is part of the Energy Commission in the Upper House.

Starting in 2016, he began his journey at Morena, where he previously collaborated with positions as promoter of national citizenship, programs and actions of Morena.