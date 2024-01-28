Armed attack at Santa Maria Church in Sarıyer during Sunday mass: One person died

One person lost his life in an armed attack on the Santa Maria Church in Sarıyer Büyükdere, Istanbul, during Sunday mass.

It was reported that fire was opened on those in the church during the service held on Sunday.

According to information received by T24, two attackers wearing ski masks entered the church during the service and opened fire. Those in the church threw themselves on the ground to protect themselves during the attack.

According to information confirmed by T24, one person died after being shot in the head during the attack. It was stated that the attackers escaped and some were injured during the attack.

It is not yet known whether the attack is linked to any group.

Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlikaya: We strongly condemn this vile attack

Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya said in his statement on the X platform that they condemned the attack.

Yerlikaya said, “Today at around 11.40, during the service at the Santa Maria Church in Sarıyer Büyükdere District, CT, who was among the participants of the service, was attacked with a gun by 2 masked people and unfortunately lost his life.” he said.

Yerlikaya, who stated that a large-scale investigation into the issue and efforts to catch the attackers have been launched, wrote, “We strongly condemn this vile attack.”

İmamoğlu: We will not allow those who try to destroy our unity

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu condemned the attack in his message shared on his personal X account.

Expressing his condolences for CT who lost his life and wishes for recovery to the injured, İmamoğlu said, “We will never allow those who try to destroy our unity and peace by attacking the religious places of our city.”

First images from the attacked church

Sarıyer Newspaper captured the exterior of the attacked Santa Maria Church. It was seen that there were many police and an ambulance in front of the church.

