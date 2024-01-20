ARMED ATTACK IN ALASORA – Shots fired during police intervention

The town of Alasora experienced an eventful night last Wednesday

Gunshots shook Alasora very late at night last Wednesday. Around 1 a.m., two bandits attacked a home. Very quickly alerted, the police rushed to the scene. When the intervention elements arrived, the criminals were still there.

The police fired a few shots into the air. Carried away by panic, the criminals fled, taking with them the easily transportable objects that they managed to get their hands on. In the rush, they dropped some of their loot. Despite the speed of the police, the duo managed to escape. A prosecution was initiated, but to no avail.

The attacked house is located away from the central city. Thinking they could act peacefully, the thieves did not expect the police to come to the rescue so quickly.

No injuries were reported and the items found were returned to the owners. Systems have been put in place in Alasora to counteract acts of banditry.

Andry Manase