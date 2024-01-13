Armin van Buuren thought about quitting: ‘Voices around me became louder’ | Backbiting

#Armin #van #Buuren #thought #quitting #Voices #louder #Backbiting

Armin van Buuren has seriously considered quitting as a DJ. During the corona lockdown, his empty agenda felt like a liberation. “It felt so good that I thought: I’ll quit everything,” he reveals in an interview with 3 before 12.

For Van Buuren, one of the best trance DJs in the world, it didn’t feel like a thought, but like a decision. “I’m quitting. I also told my wife and friends that, but I didn’t make it public.”

From 2007 to 2010 and again in 2012, the 47-year-old Van Buuren was at the top of the list of the best DJs in the Netherlands. DJ Magazine. The Dutch DJ obviously had no shortage of bookings and felt increasingly alive.

“At that time I was in Ibiza sixteen times a summer and I didn’t remember one evening at the end of the trip. It was one big blur. That can’t be the intention.”

Mega hit explodes Van Buuren’s world: ‘It was all impossible’

The Dutch DJ was close to burnout. He played everywhere and actually knew around 2012 that things had to change course. At that time he became a father and therefore decided to slow down a bit and produce pop songs. Are This Is What It Feels Like became a mega hit and dance exploded in the United States.

“I was like: fuck it, I’m just going to do what I feel like. Suddenly the pop world started to embrace me, which also brought with it a kind of discomfort. I said to my wife: ‘Okay, when Fenna is born, I’m taking it easy, no longer going away every weekend.’ The opposite happened.”

“It was an extended summer of love. It couldn’t all end. We all ended up in a bizarre momentum, which only stopped when Avicii died.”

DJ recognizes himself in Avicii’s description

The death of the Swedish DJ in 2018 alone in a hotel room in Oman opened his eyes. “Nico Dijkshoorn wrote de Volkskrant that he has never seen anyone so lonely, surrounded by so many people. I cut out that article. It’s still hanging here in the toilet, because I thought: this is also about me. Damn, this is just me.”

Van Buuren then started organizing discussion groups for DJs about mental health. “During corona we had Zoom sessions, you could turn them into a TV series afterwards. How special was that, all the big DJs were in it. Trance, techno, hardstyle, everything mixed together. We had very open conversations. By Everything on social media has become fake, and many boys never dared to say: I’m tired, or I feel small.”

‘I was very concerned with the opinions of others’

He now also sees that the superstar existence was eating away at him. Van Buuren now dares to express himself more publicly. “I noticed that I was very concerned with the opinions of others. More than with what I actually found important. The voices around me became louder than my own. I always read all the criticism, and that was a lot. “

Van Buuren presented his ninth studio album with the title on Friday Breathe. “Breathing in means more than taking in oxygen. It’s also about appreciating the moment and what’s to come,” he said of his new album

It took Van Buuren more than two years to write the tracks that can be heard on his new album. His previous album Feel Again was about finding himself again, during the time when he almost stopped being a DJ.