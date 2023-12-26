Armonaitė: 1 billion we implemented the euro package for the Lithuanian economy

#Armonaitė #billion #implemented #euro #package #Lithuanian #economy

“Today I can confidently say that 1 billion We implemented a package of EUR 960 million for the Lithuanian economy. invitations have been launched, about 3 thousand euros. companies apply for these investments. And these are investments for Lithuania’s future, green economy, digitization,” A. Armonaitė said in an interview with Elta.

“What we committed to do at the end of last year, we fulfilled, even though there were critical speeches,” she said.

She also emphasized the importance of the work done in the defense sector, removing restrictions on companies in this sector and creating access to capital and venture capital investments. The minister mentioned that two Lithuanian companies related to defense production entered the NATO accelerator program.

“We can be happy that among the 44 companies recently announced by NATO, which entered the deep technology accelerator program “DIANA”, there are two Lithuanian companies: “Astrolight” and “Vistareader”. This benefit is already quite tangible,” she said.

A. Armonaitė also mentioned that the long-awaited appearance of the first Michelin-rated restaurant in Lithuania should happen as early as 2024. the first half of the year.

“The ministry could not make it public, but it had been working on it for some time. But what can I say, that in the first half of next year we will have a catering establishment or establishments with the Michelin mark”, said A. Armonaitė.

Finally, the minister mentioned that she doubts whether it is possible to expect that in 2024 drastic changes in the tax system will be approved. In addition, according to her, politicians should be more cautious about openly talking about drastic changes to the system during a period full of uncertainty, as these send negative signals to business.

“I think there are some hygienic things that can be done. Perhaps it is promising to consider raising the VAT payer limit for small businesses. Because it is a relevant matter that has not changed for a number of years. And there are those things where you can talk and the amounts are smaller. But big reforms should not be expected”, explained the minister.

“There are growth years when that can be discussed, but we’re not at that stage yet, or maybe we’re not,” she added.

– How do you generally assess this year’s achievements of the Ministry of Economy and Innovation and your own? Perhaps you would single out something special?

– First of all, in 2023 it was not a very easy year due to a lot of uncertainty. Although the war, covid and other challenges have taught us to adapt a lot to situations, maybe it is a little easier in that aspect.

We continued to follow the direction of a high value-added economy. I know that it sounds like some kind of sayings or clichés, but basically we aim for the products created in Lithuania to be biotechnology or engineering industry. It is more complex, more expensive, knowledge-intensive, but it creates real monetary value, both in the form of better wages and contributions to the economy. We are moving in that direction, we have also strengthened our Innovation Agency and activities. Apparently, a total of 11 contracts were signed. We kept that pace.

Direct foreign investments are the third such “pillar”. We will see the final numbers in 2024. in January, but at the end of December we have 13 new investors and 18 continuing ones. That number will be higher, similar to 2022, we will maintain that level.

Despite everything, Lithuania manages to grow, invest in high technologies and added value. Also, in the eyes of investors, we have a good reputation and have withstood all the geopolitical tensions, inflationary spikes and other things.

– Regarding foreign investors. Both now and in the past, you have mentioned the importance of this and shared how much you are able to attract now and how much you will be able to do in the future. But are these investors no longer afraid of Lithuania’s reputation as a “border” state?

– I would highlight a few things in general about our country. First, many people still don’t know us. I recently visited Germany, where I spoke with the management of one of the largest banks and with the management of car companies. It’s just that the maps don’t point them in this direction yet. And here, Lithuania does not have a bad or good reputation, it simply does not know. And it seems to me that it is the job of decision-makers, primarily politicians, to actively invite people to ride.

And when I ask what advice they have, they say: drive and talk, do it at an even faster pace.

The second thing is geopolitics. I would say that Lithuania is not unique in any way, that uncertainty has been in the European air for the second year already. We are perhaps still very visible as an Eastern or Central-Eastern European country with a border with Belarus and Russia. Maybe not because of the threat of conventional war, but because of infrastructure security, energy, internet and telecommunication cables. And we are making that extra effort to make Lithuania safer, and that is what we explain.

The third thing is general competitiveness. Our countries, be it Scandinavians or Poles, do not rest on their laurels. They invest in new business infrastructure, in various simple tax systems. We cannot think that if we stick to the status quo, that they will automatically know and choose us. We have 10 times more work to do. And sometimes, as Alice in Wonderland said, “Sometimes you have to run fast to stay in the same place.” Even maintaining a certain status quo requires a lot of work. And those steps – when planning the infrastructure for investors, the tax environment, the regulatory environment, must be done with even greater dedication and pace.

– Introducing in 2023 achievements, you mentioned investments in start-ups creating breakthrough technologies in NATO’s chosen fields. What exactly was invested in Lithuania from the 1 billion created by NATO? part of the euro value fund?

– Lithuania will be safer only when it has a growing defense industry. We buy a lot from our allies and that is very good, but we need to be more open with our companies. And both military acquisitions must make more room for our companies, and our technologies must be tested at an earlier stage.

The third thing is that all the restrictions that burden the defense industry should be removed. In Lithuania, we do that and we have done it, for example, this year after the ban on such companies to build in FEZs (free economic zones) was lifted.

And then there’s the funding. Access to finance for defense companies is relatively limited compared to other industries. And Lithuania is one of the few countries that has venture capital instruments to finance the latest defense technologies – approximately 68 million. euros of various measures. And that includes the MILinvest facility that was in our national development institution Invega.

NATO has its own instruments and one of them is a venture capital fund that is dedicated to all countries. And here we can rejoice that among the 44 companies recently announced by NATO, which entered the deep technology accelerator program “DIANA”, there are two Lithuanian companies: “Astrolight” and “Vistareader”. This benefit is already quite tangible.

We see such directions, we are already working on them. And the next year will be marked by greater pace, which affects our defense industry.

– In the presentation of your achievements, it is emphasized that both now and in the future, the ministry you lead will strive to strengthen the country’s entrepreneurship. And there is a lot of talk about easing conditions and reducing the burden on the self-employed and small businesses. Knowing the aspirations of your coalition partners, is there no overlap here?

– Together with the Ministry of Finance, we are preparing at the expense of the small businessman. And this year, the preparatory work took place, next year it should start. This means that a person engaged in individual activities will not need to do bookkeeping. Basically, VMI calculates how much tax it needs to pay, charges the bank, and so on.

I am glad that there are innovative banks in Lithuania, with which it is possible to cooperate when making a project. I can say that it will not be launched in all banks, but I believe that when it is successfully launched somewhere, others will follow suit. This is the reduction of the administrative burden.

A separate question is about taxation and its increase. As the chairperson of the Freedom Party, I can say that taxation of individual activity was proposed through all categories. We don’t think it was necessary, it stopped and that’s fine.

– Among the achievements of the sustainable economy, you mentioned the initiated law on food sales changes. The Seimas accepted it. However, many supermarkets do not plan to change what is done with food that has expired “Best before…”. How do you assess such a situation?

– The best essence of this initiative is that it is not coercive, however, I am convinced that it is necessary. We are second only to Romania in terms of household expenditure on food among EU countries, and we are in the middle among emitters. We spend a lot on shopping and throw a lot in the trash.

That is why we decided to offer supermarkets 3 months. after the “Best before…” labeling has expired. And that includes groceries, cereal, coffee, potato chips, and other non-perishable items that some people even have in their food reserves for emergencies.

And some of the retail chains are very involved, cooperate and will join the initiative immediately. And others may consider, maybe join, maybe not, that’s their business. I’m not really a fan of coercive mechanisms. I just think that once some join and see that the customers are happy, others will follow suit. I will also say that there are countries where separate stores are even established, where discounted goods are sold.

And as a buyer myself, I plan to shop on these shelves, I already buy expiring goods. I think we’ll be able to reduce waste not only in the trade, but also in people looking through their kitchen shelves. For example, finding a package of cereal at home, which may not have been started yet, but its validity has expired. So let’s not throw it in the container, but let’s see, as the Food and Veterinary Service recommends, according to the 3P rule – let’s look, smell, taste and maybe consume.

– However, some time ago representatives of “Maisto bankas” publicly mentioned that they are a little afraid that the amount of food they can hand over to the needy will decrease. Many chains also report that they are already returning expiring products to them. Are such fears justified?

– I can hear the anxiety and it is understandable, but maybe it comes more from the lack of communication. Because there are so many products that supermarkets will probably continue to donate at the same pace and have the opportunity to sell.

Maybe I would even say that in the regions the decision on the validity of food is more relevant. Because let’s imagine, the “Food Bank” will not come and take a coffee packet that has expired and that the seller throws away or postpones throwing away. It will now be able to put a different price, label it, sell it and the person who believes in this idea will be able to buy it. It seems to me that everyone will win.

– Also presenting the most important 2023 achievements, you said that in 2024 The first Michelin-rated restaurant should appear in Lithuania. However, such an estimate costs 500 thousand. euros. Is this rating worth it? Will it really attract more tourism to Lithuania?

– We see the “Michelin issue” as an increase in Lithuania’s reputation and prestige. Anyway, in the catering sector, Lithuania already has restaurants of this level, it has that culture and specialists. However, you need to actively work to see them, come and appreciate them.

And the ministry could not make it public, but it had been working on it for some time. But what I can say is that in the first half of next year we will have a restaurant or establishments with the Michelin label.

And the overall figures for tourism have practically reached 2019. indicators. Maybe I’ll just say that the part we want to work on more is sustainable tourism. And here we need publicity and targeted work with certain markets so that people want to come and see the nature of Vilnius or the country.

The second thing is the accessibility of Lithuania. Here, we have reached an agreement with the Ministry of Transport and Vilnius Municipality, where we are working together on new directions and have already managed to launch new ones. It is our job to increase Lithuania’s awareness and fill airplanes with tourists and continue to work on communication. Because there are still challenges to get here.

– You mentioned that all the works set out in the EIM were achieved. But maybe there are areas where you think even greater focus was needed or is needed?

– I would perhaps single out the fact that constant political attention is needed and what we will continue to work on is the reduction of bureaucracy. I am referring to the activities of various institutions that organize business, their behavior, sometimes by first punishing and only then consulting. Since the beginning of the mandate, we have sought that the controlling authorities first advise, because businesses are their customers, not potential criminals.

There are those who say it’s low-hanging fruit that you just have to come and write. In fact, it is not. We trained 2 thousand this year. specialists of administrative institutions. But those competences and beliefs need to be constantly changed. We basically worked and are working with that behavior and its change. We will continue to follow this direction.

Currently, various other electronic and digital instruments are planned to reduce bureaucracy. Let’s not forget that digital technology today is not only more transparent, but can also fundamentally help businesses manage their procedures. Lithuania looks pretty good in international rankings. But we want even better and the resources are planned.

– As you mentioned yourself, when it comes to the attractiveness of the country for business, the tax situation is important. So, especially with election season coming up, how do you see the chances of still passing parts of tax reform this term?

– I think that uncertainty is not going anywhere. Whether it’s talking to Lithuanian business, or to foreign companies, to financial market participants – everyone is very careful when talking about the year 2024. And I think we also have to be very careful. And even with the understanding that those tax debates are already touching the year 2025, the sending of each signal in the direction of the investment and business environment raises certain expectations. I would suggest that we, politicians, be as careful as possible in publicizing undiscussed, unprepared reforms and not do it anyway.

After all, there is a lot of work in other areas affecting competitiveness, simplifying the same tax system, and it is not necessarily just a question of tariffs. And it is possible to discuss in this direction, about a simpler tax reform. But what concerns tariffs, redistribution, we should be more careful.

But when politicians or heads of institutions publicly say that we are proposing a tax, it is automatically a signal to either business or people. It raises questions – what will happen to my finances, what will happen to the invested funds? Here we have to be careful, especially in such a period. There are growth years when it can be debated, but we are not at that stage yet, or maybe not anymore.

– So you don’t think that certain parts of the tax reform will be approved during this term?

– I’m not sure. I think there are some hygienic things that can be done. Perhaps it is promising to consider raising the VAT payer limit for small businesses. Because it is a relevant matter that has not changed for a number of years. And there are those things where you can talk and the amounts are smaller. But big reforms should not be expected.