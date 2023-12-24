#Armored #Core #Fires #Rubicon #Launch #Edition

Click on the green button to load the product images.

By loading the product images you accept Amazon’s privacy policy. Learn more

Product images loaded

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon Launch Edition – Available now for Xbox Series X

Who knew there was still so much fire and passion in the world of mech battles? The highly anticipated release of Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon Launch Edition for Xbox Series X is finally here! This thrilling action game will delight fans with its impressive graphical upgrades and exciting combat.

The incredible world of Armored Core VI

In Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, the player immerses himself in a post-apocalyptic world in which huge mechs, the so-called “Armored Cores”, are the only hope for humanity’s survival. As a mech pilot, you quickly find yourself drawn into the conflict between different factions and have to face challenges in order to influence the fate of the planet.

With improved usability and an intuitive control scheme, ACVI is a pleasure not only for veterans of the series, but also for newcomers taking their first steps into the mech arena. The ability to design and customize your own Armored Core creates nearly endless possibilities for strategic customization and unique gameplay experiences.

New features and content in the Launch Edition

In addition to the main game, the Fires of Rubicon Launch Edition also contains a treasure chest full of additional content that immerses the player even deeper into the Armored Core universe. An exclusive 80-page art book showcasing the impressive mechs and their pilots in all their glory is just one of the many bonuses that distinguish this special edition. Additional in-game DLC, such as exclusive paint jobs, weapons and parts for the mechs, ensures that you stand out from the crowd and leave your personal mark on the battlefields of Armored Core VI.

Join mech battle today

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon Launch Edition is not only a must-have for fans of the series, but also for anyone who wants to enjoy an action-packed robot spectacle with tactical depth. Unpack your control stick and prepare to immerse yourself in an intense game that will put your senses – and your skill – to the test.

For those who have always dreamed of epic mech battles, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon Launch Edition – [Xbox Series X] without a doubt exactly the right thing. So don’t hesitate any longer and give your inner pilot the chance to prove himself in the world of ACVI!

* Advertising / As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases / details in privacy policy