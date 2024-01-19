Arnold Schwarzenegger Detained at Munich Airport because of a Rp. 467 Million Watch

#Arnold #Schwarzenegger #Detained #Munich #Airport #Million #Watch

KOMPAS.com – Arnold Schwarzenegger was briefly detained while at Munich airport, Germany on Wednesday (17/1/2024) because he did not report that he was carrying a watch worth 30,000 dollars or the equivalent of Rp. 467 million.

The actor-turned-politician is understood to be on his way to Austria where he plans to auction off the luxury item for charity, according to a German tabloid report translated by Time.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained for three hours because he did not register his custom Audemars Piguet watch as an imported item at customs.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was ultimately fined around 38,000 dollars or the equivalent of IDR 592 million before he was released.

It was also reported that the actor was initially unable to pay taxes with his credit card due to problems with the ATM machine.

Although Arnold Scharzenegger plans to auction the watch in Austria, it is currently unclear whether he will be allowed to travel with it after being detained.

Arnold Schwarzenegger himself has not commented on the incident.

In November 2023, fellow actor Danny DeVito shared that he would like to work with Arnold Schwarzenegger again to repeat their success in the 1980s and ’90s with action films.

In an interview with GQ, Danny DeVito, the star of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, hinted at possible plans to work with Schwarzenegger soon.

When asked if there was anything the 78-year-old actor would like to revisit in his career, he replied: “Arnold and I would like to work together. We missed Twins 2 because he was governor – which, he should have been doing Twins 2 instead of being governor (of California).”

At the age of 76, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who became the Terminator, stopped his acting career to pursue politics when he was Governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

The two actors together starred in several box office successes including the 1998 comedy Twins, directed by the late Ivan Reitman.

The film follows genetically engineered twins who are separated at birth, and DeVito’s comments refer to a sequel that has been in development for several years.

