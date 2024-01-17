Arnold Schwarzenegger detained at Munich airport by customs | Show

#Arnold #Schwarzenegger #detained #Munich #airport #customs #Show

Arnold Schwarzenegger was arrested by German customs officers at Munich airport on Wednesday for failing to declare a valuable and luxurious watch. A customs spokesperson confirmed to the German news agency dpa that the Austrian-born actor and former American politician had been stopped. Criminal proceedings have been initiated against him.

The 76-year-old Schwarzenegger planned to leave the watch behind in Europe. “If goods remain in the EU, you have to pay tax and import duties on them,” the spokesperson explains. ,,That applies to everyone.”

It is not clear how long Schwarzenegger will have to wait. “It takes some time,” said customs. The spokesperson expects the actor to be able to continue his journey soon.

According to Bild, which first broke the story, Schwarzenegger was on his way to Austria for a charity event. He is also said to be planning to go to a ski competition in Kitzbühel.

