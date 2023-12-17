Arnold Schwarzenegger was completely humiliated, a 19-year-old boy completely trampled the action star

#Arnold #Schwarzenegger #completely #humiliated #19yearold #boy #completely #trampled #action #star

An American teenager broke the amazing bodybuilding record that still Arnold Schwarzenegger set up no less than 57 years ago. By breaking Schwarzi’s record, Anton Ratushnyi became the world’s youngest professional bodybuilder at the age of 19.

Ratushnyi won the USA NPC national division title last weekend, earning her professional status and the title of Classic Physique’s Youngest Bodybuilder.

In her victory post, the teenage superstar wrote:

As we’ve been through a lot of adversity this past year, I can’t stress enough how important it is to believe in yourself and stay true to yourself no matter what. I’m so glad I decided to pursue my true passion and didn’t let the negativity get to me.

By the way, Ratushnyi has not received a lot of media attention in his sport so far. However, thanks to four years of hard work, this huge success has now come together.

Since then, the young guy has 205,000 followers on Instagram, and has been asked to compete in the next year’s Mr. Olympia tournament, which is considered the sport’s biggest competition, writes the Daily Mail.

And why does the young talent look so much like Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Well, surely many people know that the world-famous action star was once the greatest in bodybuilding, so it’s no wonder that the record broken by the young talent was set exactly 57 years ago.

At the age of 14, little Arnold decided to take up bodybuilding instead of football, first in a tiny gym in Graz. He first saw famous athletes such as Reg Park, Steve Reeves and Johnny Weissmuller in local cinemas. That’s when it became obvious to him that he had to deal with this.

Between 1965 and 1980, Schwarzi won the Mr. Olympia seven times and the Mr. Universe title five times and became clearly the king of the sport. By the way, Netflix tells about this period in more detail in the recently released documentary about his life called Arnold. The later action star literally gave his life for bodybuilding, he trained several times every day and neglected his private life, because he had only one goal in front of him, to be the best at all costs. And according to the signs, Anton Ratushnyi is now also driving this way.