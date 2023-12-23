Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mercedes is for sale. And it’s not at all what you think…

It’s a Mercedes-Benz in the image of its former owner, capable of taking everything forward!

During a phase of his career, Arnold Schwarzenegger cultivated his tough-guy image also off the big screen, namely through the cars he drove, robust and especially imposing, matching the style of the muscular actor.

This list includes, for example, this Mercedes-Benz Unimog, which will be auctioned between January 20th and 28th, at a Barrett-Jackson event, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Unimog (acronym for the German UNIversal-Motor-Gerät) has been in production since 1949, remaining today as a sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz, which builds trucks adapted for special work or hostile environments.

The model in question is a 1977 Unimog U1300 SE, equipped with a 6.4-liter turbodiesel engine delivering 320 hp, deeply restored in 2012 by Merex, now featuring exclusive leather upholstery and carpets, camera system rear and sound equipment from Blaupunkt, among many other extras.

Schwarzenegger kept this personalized Unimog model until at least 2014, but the “Predator” and “Terminator” actor’s autograph remains impeccably visible on the off-road vehicle’s dashboard.

