Arnold Schwarzenegger’s watch auctioned for 270,000 euros | Stars

#Arnold #Schwarzeneggers #watch #auctioned #euros #Stars

The watch that got Arnold Schwarzenegger into trouble at German customs was auctioned on Thursday for 270,000 euros. This happened at a charity auction, reports AFP news agency. The money raised with the Audemars Piguet brand watch will go to the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, the actor’s charity.

A video on entertainment website TMZ shows Schwarzenegger joking about the incident during a dinner at the event. One of his jokes was about a police officer who he said was going to handcuff him. “Normally I pay 500 dollars (459 euros) for that,” the actor jokes.

Schwarzenegger was stuck at Munich airport for three hours for not declaring the watch. According to a customs spokesperson, the actor had to pay import tax because he intended to sell the watch in the EU. Ultimately, Schwarzenegger had to pay a few thousand euros, according to the German newspaper Bild.

