‘Around my thirties the babies sprung up like mushrooms, now a wave of divorces followed’

What I didn’t know was that after a while when nothing big happens, a next phase begins. The phase of separations. In a short time, two friendly couples, both with young children, broke up for different reasons. With B. And with M. the cake was over and B. sought refuge in the arms of a young blond thing. In the case of R. and T., there was never really any cake to eat in the first place.

And now, on a drizzly Tuesday evening, W. suddenly showed up on our doorstep, completely unexpectedly. If someone does not call or text before arriving at your door, it can mean two things: there is something big to celebrate or something big to regret. The latter was true. His wife L. had announced that she did not want to continue with their marriage, had packed a bag with clothes and left with two children to her mother. Dejected and with his head bowed, he stood leaning against the counter in the kitchen.

Was I surprised? Not really. Was I sad about it? Not really. And for that, the background of their relationship is important. When they met years ago it was clear: she is something out of his league. Not like Beauty and the Beast, but still. Unfortunately, she was well aware of this, which resulted in condescending behavior towards W. Nothing was ever good enough, despite him treating her like the queen. He took care of almost all the children, cooking, shopping and laundry. And they just complain. Even when she turned out to be having an affair with a colleague, she convinced him that it was his fault because he didn’t keep things exciting enough between them. And he apologized.

There was slowly less and less of the man as I had come to know him. That’s why I think it’s a great decision, because I assume that I don’t have to see her regularly anymore and then have to put all my energy into pretending that I think she’s a nice person, but I can see from everything that there is a broken man is standing in front of me.

Of course, there had been no sex for a long time, actually since the birth of the second child, but he had dedicated that to the so-called tropical years. He also had the feeling that she was increasingly doing her best not to have to be at home.

And now, I ask him? “We still have to tell the children, but L. would like to determine that moment. She first wants to see if she can stay in the house and then I will look for something else. She thinks that is best for the children.” Of course.

