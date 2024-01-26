Arrears in the payment of the RTV license fee may result in a penalty. The tax office has the right to reduce the pension

#Arrears #payment #RTV #license #fee #result #penalty #tax #office #reduce #pension

According to data from the National Broadcasting Council, only one third of people obliged to pay an RTV license fee pay the fees regularly. The procedure for paying subscription fees is monitored by Poczta Polska, and the consequences of failure to settle the debt may be severe.

Arrears in subscription fees. What are the consequences?

After arrears occur, indebted persons receive a request for payment, and all necessary data is available at the Financial Service Center of Poczta Polska, which includes both seniors and other age groups. After receiving the notice, debtors have only one week to settle their obligations.

If there is no response, the case is transferred to the appropriate tax office, which has the authority to collect the amount due from the bank account or salary.

For retirees, failure to respond to a call may result in a reduction in part of their pension. The tax office has the right to reduce the amount paid by the amount of the debt, regardless of the reason for failure to pay the fee. The deadline for settling arrears is January 25.

How much is the TV license fee in 2024?

The RTV subscription fee for 2024 (as in 2023) is PLN 294.90 per year. People who pay it in advance for the whole year can benefit from 10%. discounts. Monthly rates are PLN 27.30 for a TV set (and radio) and PLN 8.70 for a radio only.

However, it is worth emphasizing that not all pensioners are obliged to pay an RTV license fee, exemption from this fee is available to retirees whose pension does not exceed 50%. average monthly salary, as well as for seniors over 75 years of age.