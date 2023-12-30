Arrests after 32-year-old shot in Duisburg – News – WDR – News

#Arrests #32yearold #shot #Duisburg #News #WDR #News

According to police, those arrested are a 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. The 32-year-old victim’s life was still in danger on Friday evening. The man is being treated in intensive care in a hospital, the police in Duisburg announced.

A police spokesman said it was an attempted homicide. A murder commission was set up under the direction of the Duisburg public prosecutor’s office. The background and motive for the crime are still completely unclear.

Suspects’ homes searched

Thanks to the meticulous investigative work of the homicide squad, the two suspects were temporarily arrested on Friday evening with the support of special units. Their apartments in the Röttgersbach district were searched for evidence.

A jogger found the seriously injured man on Thursday afternoon. The man was lying on the sidewalk in a small green belt on Fahrner Strasse – opposite the Protestant Niederrhein Clinic.

The police had intensively searched for the fleeing suspects. A helicopter was also used.

